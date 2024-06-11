Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Jordan Hicks, Zack Wheeler are Fade Candidates Tuesday)
After a travel day on Monday, Major League Baseball is back in a big way with a loaded Tuesday night slate featuring plenty of pitchers to bet on.
When betting on the prop market in baseball, I love targeting starting pitching matchups that I believe to be favorable, and there are a few starters that are worth a look on June 11.
New York Yankees righty Marcus Stroman, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and San Francisco Giants righty Jordan Hicks are among the top players to target, but maybe not in the way you’d expect.
Let’s dive into these plays for Tuesday’s 15-game slate.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 11
- Marcus Stroman OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
- Zack Wheeler OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-145)
- Jordan Hicks UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Stroman OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
Marcus Stroman lasted just 4.2 innings in his last start for New York, but he had cleared 16.5 outs recorded in five straight starts prior to that outing.
Stroman has been solid for this season, posting a 3.04 ERA and 4.82 Fielding Independent Pitching, and he was elite in May, posting a 1.67 ERA and a .191 opponent batting average that month.
I think this could be a bounce-back spot for Stroman, even though the Kansas City Royals have been a solid offense this season. We’re not asking Stroman to even get through six innings to clear this prop, and he’s done it in more than half of his starts in 2024.
Zack Wheeler OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-145)
Zack Wheeler has been elite for the Phillies this season, but I’m actually fading him against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
In 13 starts, Wheeler has walked two or more batters in eight games, tallying 26 total walks.
Boston doesn’t draw a ton of walks (16th in the league), but Wheeler has cleared this prop in five straight games. He usually pitches pretty deep into games – 10 starts with at least 6.0 innings pitched – which gives him more chances to rack up the free passes.
Even at this price, Wheeler is a solid fade candidate tonight.
Jordan Hicks UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
The last time Giants righty Jordan Hicks started, I faded him in this prop, and I’m going back to the well tonight.
Hicks is a converted reliever, and the Giants have played things safe with him this season when it comes to his pitch count and innings pitched.
Hicks has gone under 16.5 outs recorded in 10 of his 13 starts and each of his seven starts since the beginning of May.
While Hicks has thrown over 90 pitches on several occasions, he’s also been pulled through five innings in games where he’s failed to reach 80 pitches.
Until we see Hicks reach the sixth inning in a game, he’s a must fade at anything above 14.5 outs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.