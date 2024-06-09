Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Luis Gil Continues to Shine, Best NRFI Bet to Make)
There’s very few things better than Sunday’s during baseball season, as fans and bettors get a day full of action before it all culminates with a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Baseball.
That marquee matchup happens to be between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9, and I have a player prop that I’m looking to bet in that matchup. The Yanks and Dodgers are two of the best teams in baseball, but L.A. has a chance to pull off the sweep on Sunday.
When it comes to betting MLB props, I usually love to focus on starting pitchers, and there are two that could combine for a quick start to a game on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s break down the prop plays for Sunday’s action, featuring AL Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Gil.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, June 9
- Luis Gil UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-150)
- Seattle Mariners-Kansas City Royals No Run First Inning (-150)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Gil UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-150)
Let’s start with the Sunday Night Baseball bet!
Gil has been money for the New York Yankees this season, posting a 1.82 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and an 8-1 record (New York is 10-2 in his 12 starts).
The hard-throwing righty has been extremely hard to get hits off of with an opponent batting average of .175 – in the 97th percentile amongst all pitchers in 2024.
That leads me to the UNDER on his hits allowed prop, even against tough Los Angeles offense. Gil has allowed over 4.5 hits in just two of his 12 starts, giving up four total hits over his last three outings (20.1 innings pitched).
This number is an absolute gift for the rising star in the Yankees rotation.
Seattle Mariners-Kansas City Royals No Run First Inning (-150)
Kansas City Royals starter Cole Ragans is off to a great start in 2024, and he has an intriguing pitching matchup against Seattle Mariners righty George Kirby on Sunday.
Both of these starters have low Fielding Independent Pitching numbers – Ragans sits at 2.26 while Kirby is a 3.12 – and they’ve been great early on in games this season.
The NRFI is 10-3 in the 13 starts for both starters this season, and it’s hit in Kirby’s last three outings.
Given Seattle’s offensive struggles (24th in OPS) this season, I don’t mind trusting these two pitchers to record six outs before we see a number on the scoreboard on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.