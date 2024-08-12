Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Luis Gil Has Great Matchup, Trust Blake Snell)
Monday’s Major League Baseball action features a shorter slate with several teams traveling, but that’s not going to stop us from diving into the prop market – especially with some of the starting pitchers in action.
There are two starters that have been red hot that I’m looking to target on Aug. 12, and one of them – New York Yankees rookie Luis Gil – has arguably the best matchup in baseball tonight.
Let’s break down these prop plays and their odds for tonight’s action.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Monday, Aug. 12
- Luis Gil UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
- Blake Snell OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-190)
Luis Gil UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
All season long, Luis Gil has been a tough pitcher to get to, giving up just 73 total hits in 117.2 innings of work. Even though he’s struggled with command at times, he still has an ultra-impressive 1.11 WHIP this season.
Now, Gil gets a crack at the worst team in baseball – the Chicago White Sox – who rank dead last in OPS and batting average and 29th in the league in total hits.
Gil has allowed four or fewer hits in 16 of his 22 outings this season, including just two hits across five innings in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels.
It’s possible that New York limits the innings of the young starter down the stretch to make sure he can pitch in the playoffs, and Gil’s elite strikeout stuff makes him a tougher pitcher to get to regardless.
With Chicago’s offensive struggles in 2024, Gil is a must bet at this number on Monday.
Blake Snell OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-190)
San Francisco Giants lefty Blake Snell threw a no-hitter back on Aug. 2, and he’s been on fire since returning from the injured list in early July.
Snell has made six starts over that stretch, allowing just 12 total hits and posting a 1.15 ERA across 39.0 innings of work.
After being limited to just 73 pitches in his first start back (he still got through five innings), Snell has thrown six or more innings in the other five outings, including two games with seven or more innings pitched.
Even though the Atlanta Braves aren’t an easy opponent, Snell is too hot to fade right now when it comes to an outs recorded prop. If he continues to limit baserunners, it would be very surprising to see him pulled before clearing six innings on Monday.
