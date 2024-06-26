Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Nate Eovaldi, Spencer Arrighetti, and Carlos Carrasco Strikeout Props)
Happy Hump Day! One of the best things about summer is daytime baseball.
If you can’t make it to the game, though, you can still get in on the action with some plus-money props today.
Here are three pitcher props on the board with good value to consider.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 26
Spencer Arrighetti over 6.5 K (+100)
Arrighetti’s season stats don’t look that impressive. He has a 6.36 ERA and 12.8% walk-rate.
However, Arrghetti’s K-rate of 10.09 per nine is impressive, and today, he gets a Colorado Rockies team that is striking out at a 25.5% clip vs. right-handed pitching (27th in MLB).
The Houston Astros will be looking to extend their win streak to seven today. If they win, they will be at .500 for the first time this season and will continue to gain on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.
I’m willing to bet Arrighetti gets the run support to pitch deep enough into this game to clear this mark.
Nathan Eovaldi over 5.5 K (+115)
Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi has struck out six or more hitters in eight of 12 starts this year.
The Milwaukee Brewers, his opponent on Wednesday, are in the middle of the pack with a 23.1% strikeout rate, but Eovaldi’s K-rate vs. this Brewers team is over 28%.
Carlos Carrasco over 3.5 K (+100)
Carlos Carrasco is not a high K-rate pitcher, but he struck out seven Toronto Blue Jays -- who have one of the league’s lowest K-rates -- in his last start.
The Baltimore Orioles have been rung up 21 times across the first two games of this series, and they averaged seven per game in the series vs. Houston.
Carrasco has exceeded this mark in six of thirteen starts this season.
