Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Plus-Money on George Springer & Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)
It’s Tuesday and it’s time to get BOLD with some plus-money player props! These may not be the safest plays, but there is enough value to make them worth the risk. Let’s have some fun betting on Blue Jays hitters tonight.
George Springer over 1.5 total bases (+155) at DraftKings
Just about two weeks ago, George Springer woke up and decided to play baseball. Since June 25th, Springer is hitting .436 with a 1.419 OPS. That includes 35 total bases, five home runs, and 16 RBI. Let’s bet on him to keep it going tonight vs. Blake Snell, who is making his first start since landing on the IR on June 2nd (groin).
Even though Springer doesn’t hit lefties particularly well, he does have a decent record vs. Snell. In 15 career at-bats, Springer is hitting .308 with a home run and three RBI vs. the southpaw. Snell has an ERA of 9.51 this season, and he’s walking batters at a rate of 5.32 per nine innings. It pays +155 for Springer to have more than 1.5 total bases, and I like that payout. An RBI pays +225.
Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. RBI (+180) at DraftKings
Two players are tied for the most RBI in MLB across the past two weeks - George Springer and Vladimir Guererro Jr. Vlad will be batting third tonight, and as you can see I think Springer will find a way to get on board. With Snell’s possible control issues, Vlad should have the right circumstances to help get one across the plate.
Vlad has hit .356 across the past two weeks with five doubles and four homers. On the season he is hitting .283 with 19 RBI vs. lefties. I like the payout for the RBI today. If you’d rather bet on Vlad to have more than 1.5 total bases, there’s also a generous payout of +130.
