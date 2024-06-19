Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Plus Money Hitter Props for Freddie Freeman and Ketel Marte)
There's a full day of MLB and plenty of action today!
I particularly like Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers hitters today, and here are two props that present good value.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
Ketel Marte RBI (+145) at DraftKings
Ketel Marte continues to mash, and he is especially dominant vs. left-handed pitching. No MLB player has more extra-base hits than Marte vs. Southpaws (19) or a better OPS (1.167).
Patrick Corbin is the opposing pitcher today for the Washington Nationals, and Corbin is allowing a 49% hard-hit rate (bottom 3% of MLB) and an xERA of 6.45, according to Statcast.
I like all hitting props for Marte today -- including his hits, total bases and home run props, but I’ll officially take the RBI prop here. Corbin is walking 3.39 batters per nine this season, so between the hits and walks allowed, I’ll bet on someone being on board for Marte.
Freddie Freeman RBi (+100) at DraftKings
The Dodgers should tee off on Colorado Rockies’ pitcher Ryan Feltner tonight at Coors Field.
Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith are batting ahead of Freeman who is hitting .341 vs. right-handed pitching this season -- second only to Luis Arraez.
Freeman also has 33 RBI this season with 10 RBI and four home runs so far in June. I like the even money here for Freeman to knock one in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.