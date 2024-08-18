Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Blake Snell, Marcus Stroman on Sunday)
When it comes to betting on props in Major League Baseball, I love targeting starting pitchers that are in the midst of a hot streak – or a cold one.
Luckily we have one of each for the action on Sunday, Aug. 18, including a reigning Cy Young award winner in Blake Snell.
Let’s break down these two pitching props!
Best MLB Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Aug. 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Blake Snell UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130)
It’s hard to find a more tantalizing matchup in Major League Baseball than the one that San Francisco Giants lefty Blake Snell has on Sunday.
Snell may be the best pitcher in baseball over the last two months, tossing a no-hitter and posting a 0.99 ERA over his last seven starts, leading the Giants to a 5-2 record in that stretch.
On Sunday, he takes on the lowly Oakland A’s, who rank 22nd in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching.
Snell has not allowed a run in five of his last seven outings, putting him in a solid spot to fall short of his 1.5 earned runs prop in this matchup. With the A’s averaging just 4.07 runs per game this season – good for 25th amongst all teams – I’ll trust Snell to have another shutdown showing.
Marcus Stroman UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-130)
New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman has struggled mightily over his last six starts, posting a 6.66 ERA. Somehow, the Yanks have won three of those games, but it doesn’t bode well for his chances of getting a longer leash as the playoffs near.
In fact, Stroman, who has an outs recorded prop of 15.5 on Sunday, has pitched more than five innings in just three of his 11 starts since the start of June.
A big reason why is Stroman’s lack of effectiveness – he has a 5.88 ERA over that stretch – and the Yankees have found ways to win those games (they’re 7-4) by pulling him early.
I can’t imagine Aaron Boone letting Stroman pitching deep into Sunday’s game if he doesn't have his best stuff, and the righty only lasted 15 outs despite allowing one run on four hits his last time out.
Take the UNDER for Stroman on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
