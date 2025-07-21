Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Carlos Rodon, George Kirby and Colton Gordon)
A new week and a fresh slate of MLB games are ahead of us on Monday, and there's no better way to get our week started on the right foot than by cashing in on a few bets, so that's exactly what I'm going to try to do with today's edition of Painting Corners.
I'm targeting three pitchers in today's prop market, including Carlos Rodon as he gets set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an AL East showdown. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)
- George Kirby OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-155)
- Colton Gordon UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
The Blue Jays continue to be the best team in the Majors when it comes to plate discipline this season. They have an 18.2% strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers, which is the best mark amongst all teams by 0.4%. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Carlos Rodon, who recorded just four strikeouts against the Jays on June 30. Now, with his strikeout prop set at 5.5, I won't hesitate to once again bet the UNDER.
Pick: Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)
Brewers vs. Mariners Prop Bet
George Kirby's home numbers have been a bit concerning this season. His opponent's batting average increases from .235 when he's pitching on the road to .255 when he's pitching at home. Tonight, he has to take on a Milwaukee Brewers team that has a batting average of .275 over the past 30 days, the second-best mark in the Majors in that time frame.
I'm willing to bet on that leading to him allowing at least five hits against the Brew Crew tonight.
Pick: George Kirby OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-155)
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet
In my first pick today, I wrote about how the Blue Jays have the best strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers. The team that's in second place, right behind them, is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have struck out on just 18.6% of plate appearances against lefty pitchers.
Tonight, they'll take on a lefty starter in Colton Gordon of the Houston Astros, who has failed to reach 4+ strikeouts in three straight starts. Let's fade him again against these Diamondback bats.
Pick: Colton Gordon UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-115)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.