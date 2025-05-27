Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Carlos Rodon, Trevor Story, and Mitchell Parker)
All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday so we have plenty of betting opportunities. If you want to dip your toe into the player prop market, you've come to the right place.
I have three props I'm locked in on including one on Carlos Rodon of the Yankees to keep walks to a minimum against the Angels. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Trevor Story UNDER 0.5 Total Bases (+140)
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+145)
- Mitchell Parker OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Red Sox vs. Brewers Prop Bet
Trevor Story has struggled this month. Since May 7, he has a batting average of .141, recording just nine hits in 17 games. We're going to try to take advantage of his cold bat by betting on him not to record a hit tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pick: Trevor Story UNDER 0.5 Total Bases (+140)
Yankees vs. Angels Prop Bet
The Angels have simply not been able to draw walks against left-handed pitchers this season. They have a walk rate of just 3.9% against lefties, which is 2.1% lower than any other team in Major League Baseball. Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Carlos Rodon of the Yankees. He has walked fewer than two batters in three of his last five starts.
Pick: Carlos Rodon UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+145)
Nationals vs. Mariners Prop Bet
The Seattle Mariners have had a ton of issues when it comes to plate discipline lately. They have a strikeout rate of 23.3% in 2025 and a strikeout rate of 27.3% over the past 14 days, which is the second highest rate in the Majors in that time frame. They have also struck out on 25.6% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.
Tonight, they face Mitchell Parker of the Nationals, who has recorded 5+ strikeouts in two of his last three starts.
Pick: Mitchell Parker OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)
