Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cody Bellinger, Dean Kremer and More)
Looking to bet on some player props for the MLB action on Thursday, June 12?
There are only 16 teams (eight games) in action on Thursday, but that still leaves plenty of matchups to dive into in the prop market.
On Thursday, I’m targeting one hitter – New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger – and a pair of pitchers in the prop market, but both pitchers are fade candidates tonight.
Here’s a quick breakdown of each prop and the latest odds.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, June 12
- Antonio Senzatela UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-145)
- Dean Kremer OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-120)
- Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
Antonio Senzatela UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-145)
Colorado Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela has been terrible in the 2025 season, posting a 6.68 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP.
He’s been an auto fade this season, but with the Rockies set as massive underdogs against the San Francisco Giants, I actually think the prop market is the best way to bet on this game.
Senzatela has been chased early in a bunch of games, and the Rockies have also pulled him from some games to avoid further damage this season. As a result, he has failed to get past five innings in 10 of his 13 appearances in 2025.
I expect that to continue against a red-hot Giants team that has won seven games in a row. Senzatela has thrown less than 90 pitches in four straight outings, recording 13 outs or less in each of his last three starts.
Dean Kremer OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-120)
Dean Kremer enters Thursday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers with a 4.98 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP, posting eight starts with six or more hits allowed.
Kremer has cleared this prop in each of his last five outings, and he has a tough matchup against a Tigers team that is 12th in batting average and ninth in hits in MLB this season.
Overall, Kremer has given up 83 hits in 72.1 innings of work, and he gave up five runs in his lone start against Detroit this season. I’ll fade him in the prop market on Thursday.
Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger is hitting .320 over the last seven days, recording eight hits and three extra-base hits in the process.
So, I think he’s a great bet to record two or more bases against Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo, who ranks in the 13th percentile in expected ERA and the 10th percentile in expected batting average against (.289).
In his career against Lugo, Bellinger is 2-for-7 with a homer and two runs batted in. He’s a solid bet to stay hot in this series finale.
