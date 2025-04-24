Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Corbin Burnes, Cole Ragans)
With several Major League Baseball teams traveling on Thursday to gear up for their respective weekend series, there are just nine games (including one doubleheader) on Thursday, April 24.
Still, there are plenty of players to bet on in the prop market, including a pick for Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes.
That’s not the only prop I’m considering, as there are a bunch of great pitchers (Jacob deGrom, Burnes, Garrett Crochet and others) on the mound on April 24.
Let’s dive into each of these prop plays and their latest odds for Thursday’s MLB action.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, April 24
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)
- Bryan Woo OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-190)
- Cole Ragans OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Corbin Burnes UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)
This season, Burnes is off to a bit of a slow start, posting a 4.64 ERA in four starts, but he has looked better as of late, lowering his ERA more than a run over his last two starts.
Despite that, I’m fading Burnes in his strikeout prop on Thursday, as he’s failed to punch out more than three batters in each of his last three outings.
This season follows a troubling trend, as Burnes’ strikeouts per nine innings has dropped in every season since he won the Cy Young in the 2021 season. In fact, Burnes averaged just 8.4 K’s per nine innings last season.
Against a Tampa Bay team that is 10th in MLB in K’s per game this season, Burnes is an easy fade with this line set at 5.5.
Bryan Woo OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-190)
This season, Seattle Mariners righty Bryan Woo has pitched six or more innings in every start, and we can bet on him to do that again on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.
Boston has been a solid offense in 2025, but Woo has some great numbers on the bump, posting a 3.12 ERA, 3.03 FIP and a 1.04 WHIP in four starts.
Woo hasn’t even needed to hit the 100 pitch mark to hit this prop, and he’s thrown exactly seven innings in each of his last two starts. Since Woo doesn’t walk many batters, he’s a solid bet to keep his pitch count down and get through six innings on Thursday.
Cole Ragans OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Kansas City Royals ace Cole Ragans is taking on the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader, and he’s a great bet to clear his strikeout prop.
Ragans has punched out a whopping 42 batters in 27.2 innings of work, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.80 FIP this season. He ranks in the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 91st percentile in whiff percentage, making him one of the best strikeout pitches in the league.
Now, he’s taking on a Colorado team that is dead last in MLB in K’s per game, averaging 10.95 per night.
Ragans has nine or more K’s in three of his five outings in 2025.
