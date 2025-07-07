Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cristopher Sanchez, Tanner Bibee, and Sean Burke)
It's the final week of MLB action before the All-Star Break so let's take advantage of every opportunity we have to win a few bets before we take a couple of days off.
We don't have a full slate of games on Monday, but there are enough games that I've been able to find three players props I'm locked in on to get the week started off on the right foot. All three props I have for today are on a pitcher, including Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Sean Burke UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+120) via BetMGM
- Tanner Bibee OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100) via DraftKings
- Cristopher Sanchez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105) via DraftKings
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prop Bet
Betting the UNDER on strikeouts for whatever pitcher is facing the Blue Jays continues to be a money-maker for bettors this season. Over the past 30 days, the Blue Jays have struck out on just 16.5% of their plate appearances, which is 2.1% lower than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Sean Burke of the White Sox, who has had five starts this season where he's failed to reach four strikeouts. At +120 odds, I'm willing to bet he has another tonight.
Pick: Sean Burke UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+120)
Guardians vs. Astros Prop Bet
Tanner Bibee has struggled of late so I'm going to bet on his struggles to continue against a hot Astros offense tonight. He has allowed 5+ earned runs in two of his last three starts, causing his ERA to drop to 4.20 and his FIP to drop to 4.42.
Tonight, he'll face an Astros offense that ranks second in OPS in the Majors over the past 14 days at .824.
Pick: Tanner Bibee OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
Phillies vs. Giants Prop Bet
The San Francisco Giants have had some significant issues lately when it comes to striking out against lefties. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on 26.1% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Cristopher Sanchez, who has been striking out batters at a career-high rate of 9.7 Ks per nine innings.
He has already faced the Giants once this season, back on April 17, striking out 12 batters, which is still a season-high for him. Tonight, we only need him to reach half as many strikeouts to cash this plus-money prop.
Pick: Cristopher Sanchez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!