Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Dustin May, Carlos Rodon on Friday)
Friday’s MLB action features a ton of great matchups, including a battle between the New York Yankees and New York Mets for the first time since Juan Soto traded in his pinstripes to join the Mets.
When it comes to Friday’s action, there are a ton of player props to consider, including one in that Yankees-Mets matchup.
I’m eyeing a pair of starting pitchers that could be undervalued after strong starts to 2025, as well as Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez, who has thrived in his career against Brady Singer – the pitcher he’s facing tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of these player props for the action on May 16.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dustin May OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)
- Jose Ramirez 2+ Total Bases (-115)
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
Dustin May OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May has 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings this season, clearing 5.5 K’s in three of his seven starts.
He has a great matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, as the Angels strike out more than any other team in baseball, averaging 9.79 per game.
May was really solid in his first three starts of the season, but he’s seen his ERA rise as of late. The bright side for bettors is that May pitched 6.2 innings in his last start, giving him a higher floor when it comes to this prop.
Jose Ramirez 2+ Total Bases (-115)
Ramirez has dominated Cincinnati Reds starter Brady Singer in his career, going 12-for-27 (.444) with a 1.423 OPS. He’s smacked two doubles, three homers and worked six walks against Singer, who used to see Ramirez a ton when the righty was a member of the Kansas City Royals.
Ramirez has been red hot as of late, picking up at least one hit in nine straight games, including four multi-hit games during that stretch.
Over the last seven days, Ramirez is hitting an insane .450 with three homers. Plus, he’s hitting .395 over the last two weeks, so this hot streak has been more than just a flash in the pan.
With a familiar face on the mound, I expect Ramirez to stay hot on Friday.
Carlos Rodon UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
Yankees starter Carlos Rodon has just one start all season where he’s allowed more than four hits, posting a 0.97 WHIP in 2025.
While the Mets are one of the better offenses in baseball, I think this prop is worth a shot for Rodon, who has held San Diego, Arizona, Cleveland, San Francisco and others in check in the 2025 campaign.
The Mets haven’t faced a ton of lefties in the 2025 season, and they rank 24th in MLB in hits against them.
Rodon has given up just 33 hits in 54.2 innings of work, so even if he works deep into this game, he’s a solid bet to stay under this number.
