Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jose Ramirez, Freddy Peralta, Sandy Alcantara)
Wednesday’s MLB action features a plethora of early-afternoon games, giving bettors a chance to stay locked in on the action from as early as 12:35 p.m. EST in the St. Louis Cardinals-Atlanta Braves matchup.
While I’m not targeting that matchup for a bet on Wednesday, there are three player props that I’m considering, and two of them feature players that have a first pitch at 1:10 p.m. EST.
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez could be in line for a big game at the dish against a starter that he’s hit well against in his career, and Milwaukee Brewers righty Freddy Peralta is looking to stay hot later in the day against the San Francisco Giants.
Let’s break down the best props for Wednesday’s action and their latest odds.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
- Sandy Alcantara UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
During his career, Ramirez has fared well against New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, hitting 10-for-43 with four doubles and a triple. While that’s only a .233 batting average, half of Ramirez’s hits have gone for extra bases.
Rodon has not been especially sharp this season, posting a 4.34 ERA to go along with 16 hits allowed and 16 walks allowed.
Ramirez enters this matchup hitting .263 on the season, and I think he’s worth a look to pick up two bases at even money on Wednesday.
Sandy Alcantara UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-125)
It’s been a rough return from Tommy John surgery for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, and I expect him to struggle against the Cincinnati Reds (11th in OPS) on Wednesday afternoon.
Alcantara has a 7.27 ERA this season, and he’s failed to record more than 17 outs in a single start this season. In fact, the Marlins ace was chased after just two innings in his last outing.
Miami has been careful with Alcantara’s pitch count this season, allowing him to throw 90 pitches just one time (91), and I have a hard time seeing him getting through six innings if that continues.
The Reds are far from a pushover on offense this season, as they rank fifth in MLB in runs scored and 12th in hits.
Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Peralta has been lights out in the 2025 season, posting a 1.91 ERA while striking out 33 batters across 28.1 innings of work.
In his five starts, Peralta has at least six strikeouts in four of them, although he did have just five K’s in his last outing.
Luckily for the Brewers right, he has a great matchup on Wednesday night against a San Francisco Giants team that averages nine strikeouts per game in 2025.
Peralta is terrific at generating swings and misses, ranking in the 79th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 92nd percentile in whiff percentage this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
