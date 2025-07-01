Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Max Fried, Matt Olson, and Zac Gallen)
If you're looking to get into some player prop bets for July 1st MLB action, you've come to the right place. I'm looking to get my month started off on the right foot, and one of the ways I'm going to do that is by targeting three player props for today's action, including Matt Olson to have a strong performance against the Angels.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Picks Today
- Max Fried OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+115) via DraftKings
- Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100) via BetMGM
- Zac Gallen OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+135) via DraftKings
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
I have been betting on the UNDER for strikeouts for whichever starting pitcher is facing the Blue Jays, and it's been extremely profitable for me. With that being said, the sportsbooks have adjusted to how disciplined the Blue Jays have been at the plate, and now, the number has gone too low. It's time to switch things up and take the OVER 5.5 strikeouts for Max Fried at +115.
Fried has reached 7+ strikeouts in four of his last five starts and is averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings this season. Even the Blue Jays are going to struggle to not go down swinging a handful of times.
Pick: Max Fried OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+115)
Angels vs. Braves Prop Bet
Matt Olson is one of the few members of the Braves' lineup whose numbers have been better against lefties this season. His batting average improves from .251 against right-handed pitchers to .291 against left-handed pitchers. Tonight, he and the Braves are scheduled to take on a lefty starter in Tyler Anderson, who has a 4.41 ERA, a 4.99 FIP, and a 1.366 WHIP this season.
At plus-money, we have a chance to take Olson to record at least two total bases tonight.
Pick: Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet
No team has drawn more walks since the start of June than the San Francisco Giants. They have drawn a walk on 10.5% of their plate appearances, 0.6% higher than the next highest walk rate in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks, who has walked 3+ batters in four of his last seven starts.
At plus-money, we can bet on the Giants to draw three walks by Gallen at +135, which, based on his recent history, seems like a great bet to me.
Pick: Zac Gallen OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+135)
