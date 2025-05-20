Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Freddie Freeman, Patrick Corbin, and Ryan Weathers)
This week's MLB action continues with all 30 teams set to place on Tuesday. As always, we're here to give you some picks in the player prop market, including a bet on Freddie Freeman's bat to stay hot against the Diamondbacks.
Let's dive into it.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Ryan Weathers UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-118) via FanDuel
- Patrick Corbin OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+100) via DraftKings
- Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110) via DraftKings
Cubs vs. Marlins Prop Bet
The Chicago Cubs have thrived at the plate this season when facing left-handed pitchers. In fact, they have the second lowest strikeout rate against lefties in the Majors, striking out on just 18.4% of plate appearances. Tonight, they'll face Ryan Weathers, who managed five strikeouts in his first start against the Cubs this season, but I'm going to bank on him failing to reach this number tonight. he struck out just 8.3 batters per nine innings last season.
Pick: Ryan Weathers UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-118)
Rangers vs. Yankees Prop Bet
This could be a disastrous start for Patrick Corbin as he faces a Yankees lineup that leads the Majors in walks drawn, getting a walk on 10.6% of plate appearances overall and 11.0% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. Corbin's 4.74 FIP indicates some extreme regression coming from him shortly and just two starts ago he walked four batters against the Detroit Tigers.
I don't think it's a stretch for him to reach three walks tonight.
Pick: Patrick Corbin OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+100)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prop Bet
Freddie Freeman's bat has been red-hot lately, batting .420 over his last 56 plate appearances. Tonight, he and the Dodgers will face Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks, who has struggled to start the season with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.215 WHIP.
Even if he survives his start, the Diamondbacks will eventually have to turn to their bullpen which has a WHIP of 1.41, one of the worst in the Majors in 2025. Let's bet on Freeman's bat to stay hot tonight by recording at least two bases at plus-money.
Pick: Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
