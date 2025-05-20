SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Freddie Freeman, Patrick Corbin, and Ryan Weathers)

Iain MacMillan

Bet the OVER on total bases for Freddie Freeman on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.
Bet the OVER on total bases for Freddie Freeman on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.
In this story:

This week's MLB action continues with all 30 teams set to place on Tuesday. As always, we're here to give you some picks in the player prop market, including a bet on Freddie Freeman's bat to stay hot against the Diamondbacks.

Let's dive into it.

Top MLB Picks Today

Cubs vs. Marlins Prop Bet

The Chicago Cubs have thrived at the plate this season when facing left-handed pitchers. In fact, they have the second lowest strikeout rate against lefties in the Majors, striking out on just 18.4% of plate appearances. Tonight, they'll face Ryan Weathers, who managed five strikeouts in his first start against the Cubs this season, but I'm going to bank on him failing to reach this number tonight. he struck out just 8.3 batters per nine innings last season.

Pick: Ryan Weathers UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-118)

Rangers vs. Yankees Prop Bet

This could be a disastrous start for Patrick Corbin as he faces a Yankees lineup that leads the Majors in walks drawn, getting a walk on 10.6% of plate appearances overall and 11.0% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. Corbin's 4.74 FIP indicates some extreme regression coming from him shortly and just two starts ago he walked four batters against the Detroit Tigers.

I don't think it's a stretch for him to reach three walks tonight.

Pick: Patrick Corbin OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+100)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prop Bet

Freddie Freeman's bat has been red-hot lately, batting .420 over his last 56 plate appearances. Tonight, he and the Dodgers will face Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks, who has struggled to start the season with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.215 WHIP.

Even if he survives his start, the Diamondbacks will eventually have to turn to their bullpen which has a WHIP of 1.41, one of the worst in the Majors in 2025. Let's bet on Freeman's bat to stay hot tonight by recording at least two bases at plus-money.

Pick: Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

