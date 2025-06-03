Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Gunnar Henderson, Cristopher Sanchez, and Cade Horton)
All 30 MLB teams are back in action on Tuesday as teams either continue or begin their midweek series.
If you're looking to place a few prop bets for tonight, you've come to the right place. Yesterday, I went 2-1, including cashing in on a plus-money bet on Jonathan Cannon. Let's see if we can post back-to-back winning days.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Cade Horton UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+110)
- Cristopher Sanchez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-115)
- Gunnar Henderson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Cubs vs. Nationals Prop Bet
The Washington Nationals have shown some strong plate discipline lately. Over the past two weeks, they have the second-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 18.1% of their plate appearances. This has been a strength of theirs all season long, sitting in the top 10 for strikeout rate since Opening Day.
Cade Horton gets the start for the Cubs tonight, and he's failed to reach four strikeouts in two of his four starts this season. One of the starts where he reached four strikeouts was against the Rockies, who have the highest strikeout rate amongst all teams. At plus-money, let's bet on him to fail to reach this number once again.
Pick: Cade Horton UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+110)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
Over the past 14 days, the Blue Jays have drawn a walk on 11.4% of their plate appearances, the highest rate in the Majors by 0.9%. On top of that, they have the second-highest walk rate against left-handed pitchers the entire season, drawing a walk on 10.9% of plate appearances against lefties in 2025. Tonight, they'll face Cristopher Sanchez, who has allowed 2+ walks in eight of his 11 starts. Betting on him to walk at least two batters again tonight seems like a no-brainer.
Pick: Cristopher Sanchez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-115)
Orioles vs. Mariners Prop Bet
Gunnar Henderson has recorded 2+ in two of his last three games. He has now improved his batting average to .259 on the season. Tonight, he and the Orioles will take on George Kirby of the Mariners, who has had a horrific start to his season. Kirby has allowed 13 hits in 8.2 innings pitched to begin his 2025 campaign. If his struggles continue, Henderson is going to have a big game.
Pick: Gunnar Henderson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
