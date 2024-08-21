Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jack Flaherty, Logan Webb on Wednesday)
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action gets started early with the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles playing at 1:10 p.m. EST, so bettors are going to want to lock in some props this morning for the day’s slate.
There are two West Coast starters that I love for Wednesday’s slate, as well as Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez for today’s props.
Ramirez has a favorable matchup against the New York Yankees, and I also backed him in today’s Home Run Props.
If you’re looking to cash in on some key props – look no further than these three plays for Wednesday.
Best MLB Prop Bet Picks Today for Wednesday, Aug. 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Logan Webb UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
- Jack Flaherty OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Logan Webb UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)
San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb has been lights out over his last four starts, allowing just two earned runs and 17 hits across 29.1 innings of work. That has lowered his season ERA to 3.17, and he has a 2.80 Fielding Independent Pitching to back it up.
Now, Webb gets a shot at the Chicago White Sox, the worst offense in MLB this season.
I expect Webb to shut down the White Sox, especially at home where he’s posted a 2.26 ERA in 12 starts.
Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
It’s hard to find a better matchup for Ramirez than the lefty – Nestor Cortes Jr. – that he’s facing tonight.
Cortes has struggled over the last two months, posting a 6.19 ERA in seven starts. That’s a major problem when facing one of the best switch hitters in baseball, especially since he’s been better from the right side in 2024.
Ramirez is hitting 360/.393/.712 in 139 at bats against left-handed pitching. He’s also hit 12 of his 32 home runs against lefties, and his OPS is more than 300 points higher against them than right-handed pitching.
Rather than taking his hits prop, I don’t think it’s crazy that Ramirez smacks a double or homer and cashes in on this prop at -110 odds.
Jack Flaherty OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty is making his fourth start with the franchise since he was acquired at the trade deadline, and he has a dream matchup.
One of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball this season (Flaherty has 157 K’s in 123.1 innings of work), the Dodgers right is facing the team that averages the most strikeouts per game (10.23) this season in the Seattle Mariners.
Flaherty has at least seven K’s in each of his three starts in Los Angeles, and he’s picked up eight or more punchouts in nine of his 21 outings this season.
Overall, Flaherty ranks in the 93rd percentile or better in whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and walk percentage this season. I expect him to mow down this weak Seattle lineup on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.