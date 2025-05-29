Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for James Wood, Braves Pitcher, MacKenzie Gore)
Thursday’s Major League Baseball action features just five games, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bet on some player props!
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves kick off the day’s action with Game 1 of their doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. EST, and there is a pitcher that I think is worth fading in that matchup.
Plus, later in the day, the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners face off, and there are two young stars that I’m looking to target in that matchup.
Betting on MLB player props can be a fun way to get in on the action, especially since there is always the threat of a game being blown by a bullpen or a pitcher simply not having it when you bet on a side.
Here’s where I’m leaning in the prop market for Thursday, May 29.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, May 29
- MacKenzie Gore OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)
- AJ Smith-Shawver OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+115)
- James Wood OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
MacKenzie Gore OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)
This season, Washington Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in all of baseball.
He ranks in the 95th percentile in MLB in whiff percentage and 97th percentile in strikeout percentage through his first 11 starts. Overall, Gore has punched out 93 batters in 62.1 innings of work.
So, he’s averaging 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings, which leads all of Major League Baseball.
On Thursday, Gore has a great matchup against a Seattle team that ranks 24th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts per game, averaging 8.91 per outing. Gore has finished with nine or more punchouts in three of his four starts this month, and he’s struck out eight or more batters in six outings in 2025.
I’ll gladly back the Nationals ace on Thursday night.
AJ Smith-Shawver OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+115)
Atlanta Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver will get the ball in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, but I’m looking to fade him in the prop market.
Smith-Shawver has a solid 3.67 ERA – leading the Braves to a 5-3 record in his outings – but he’s struggled a bit with his command, ranking in the 25th percentile in walk percentage this season.
Smith-Shawver has allowed 20 free passes in eight starts (41.2 innings of work), and he has a tough matchup on Thursday against a Phillies team that ranks sixth in MLB in walks drawn in the 2025 season.
Overall, Smith-Shawver has allowed three or more walks in half of his starts in 2025. At +115, he’s worth a look in this market on Thursday afternoon.
James Wood OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Nationals youngster James Wood is quickly becoming one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, posting an impressive .287/.380/.569 slash line in 2025 with 15 homers and 40 runs batted in.
He’s been red hot over the last two weeks, hitting .341 with a 1.124 OPS. The young outfielder has 14 hits – including seven extra-base hits – during that stretch.
So, I’m backing his total bases prop against a Seattle starter Emerson Hancock, who enters Thursday’s contest with a 5.95 ERA and a brutal 1.65 WHIP this season. Hancock has given up 53 hits in just 39.1 innings of work.
That’s great news for Wood and this Washington offense, and the Nationals star is hitting an impressive .295 with 21 extra-base hits against righties this season.
He’s easily my favorite hitter to back in the prop market on Thursday.
