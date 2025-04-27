Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kevin Gausman, Max Meyer and More)
Looking to wager on some MLB props for the action on Sunday, April 27?
If so, you’ve come to the right place. I have a trio of player props for Sunday’s action, including a pick for Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman in his matchup against the New York Yankees.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the props – I’m targeting all pitchers on Sunday – to bet today.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, April 27
- Kevin Gausman OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
- Max Meyer OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110)
- Brandon Pfaadt UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-145)
Kevin Gausman OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Toronto starter Kevin Gausman has a great matchup on Sunday against a New York Yankees team that is 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.5) this season.
This is the first game of a doubleheader, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Jays attempt to get Gausman through an extra inning or so to help out their bullpen on Sunday night.
This season, Gausman has at least six strikeouts in three starts (his last three outings), and he ranks in the 90th percentile in chase rate. Against a strikeout-prone Yankees team, this is a solid number to grab the Blue Jays ace at on Sunday.
Max Meyer OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110)
Miami Marlins youngster Max Meyer has been dominant this season, posting a strikeout percentage and whiff percentage in the 93rd percentile, per Statcast.
As a result, Meyer has punched out at least seven batters in four of his five outings in the 2025 season.
The righty has a solid matchup on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, who rank 24th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts per game, averaging over nine. Meyer is coming off a 14-strikeout game in his last outing, and he’s pitched deep into games as well.
The Marlins youngster has thrown at least 5.2 innings in every start and has completed six or more innings in four outings in a row.
Brandon Pfaadt UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-145)
After a slow start to the season, Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt has really turned things around as of late, allowing just 13 hits and two earned runs over his last three starts (17.2 innings of work).
Pfaadt now has a 2.73 ERA in the 2025 season, and he has a decent matchup on Sunday against an Atlanta Braves team that is just 18th in MLB in runs scored.
Since Pfaadt has three straight outings with one or fewer runs allowed, I love getting him at this earned runs prop of 2.5 on Sunday.
