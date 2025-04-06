Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kristian Campbell, Aaron Judge, Bryan Woo)
Looking to bet on some MLB props for Sunday’s afternoon action?
Every team in baseball is in action today, which gives bettors plenty of games to look at and decide if there is a prop angle they want to pursue.
Personally, I prefer taking pitching props, and we’re starting to see each starter have a few outings under their belt. On Sunday, I’m targeting Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo, Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell and more!
Let’s break down each of these plays and their latest odds at DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
- Bryan Woo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)
- Corbin Burnes OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-125)
- Kristian Campbell OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBIs (-120)
Bryan Woo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Seattle Mariners righty Bryan Woo has a great matchup this afternoon against the San Francisco Giants, who are 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game (10.13).
In his first start of 2025, Woo struck out five batters in six innings against the A’s, who are fourth in MLB in K’s per game at just 7.0 per night. So, this is a much more favorable matchup to rack up punchouts.
With Woo set at just 4.5 K’s, he may be a little undervalued against a San Francisco offense that averages double that in the 2025 season.
Woo also ranks in the 84th percentile in chase percentage, so he should get a few swings outside of the zone on Sunday.
Corbin Burnes OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Corbin Burnes is a great prop target on Sunday:
There isn’t a better matchup for Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes than the one he has on Sunday.
Burnes is taking on the Washington Nationals, who are averaging an MLB-high 11.13 strikeouts per game this season.
After leading MLB in K’s in the 2022 season, Burners registered 200 punchouts in 193.2 innings in 2023 and 181 K’s in 194.1 innings last season. This season, he’s already registered eight K’s in 4.1 innings in just one outing.
I think Burnes will cruise past this number against a strikeout-prone Washington lineup.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-125)
Another play from today’s Walk-Off Wagers, Aaron Judge has been too hot to pass up at this price against Andrew Heaney and the Pittsburgh Pirates:
Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is putting on a clinic to start the season, posting a slash line of .364/.447/1.000 across eight games. The Yankees are off to a solid 6-2 start because of it.
On Sunday, Judge is taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates and lefty Andrew Heaney – a fly-ball pitcher – who has been extremely prone to giving up homers in his career. While I’m not betting Judge to go deep in this prop, I think he can easily total two bases on Sunday.
In his career against Heaney, Judge has three hits and a homer in 13 at bats. In 2025, Judge has at least two total bases in five of his eight games, totaling nine extra-base hits. He’s hard to fade at this number when he’s a threat to go deep just about every time he steps to the plate.
Kristian Campbell OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBIs (-120)
Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell has been one of the best hitters in baseball through the first few weeks of the season, posting a ridiculous .423/.515/.808 slash line.
The rookie has been doing it all for Boston, scoring nine runs, picking up 11 hits and driving in five runs as well. He’s homered twice, walked six times and picked up four doubles.
It’s hard to start a career any better, and I love Campbell to pick up two or more hits, runs and RBIs on Sunday. So far this season, he has cleared this prop in seven of eight games, including seven straight. He failed to clear it with just one hit on Opening Day.
