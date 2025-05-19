Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Mitch Keller, Cristopher Sanchez, and Landon Knack)
Monday's MLB slate provides us with plenty of opportunities to bet, including in the player prop market. Today, I'm going heavy into the strikeout market with bets on three different pitchers throughout the day. Let's dive into them.
Reds vs. Pirates Prop Bet
The Cincinnati Reds have had significant issues when it comes to strikeouts over the past couple of weeks. They have struck out on 28.2% of their plate appearances over the past 14 days. If those struggles continue this evening, Mitch Keller of the Pirates could have a big game in the strikeout department. He has reached 6+ strikeouts in three of his past four starts. Let's see if he can do that again tonight against a struggling Reds lineup.
Pick: Mitch Keller OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)
Phillies vs. Rockies Prop Bet
The Colorado Rockies have struck out on 28.0% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, the second highest rate in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies. He has reached at least six strikeouts in five of his eight starts this season and I see no reason why he won't reach that mark again tonight.
Pick: Cristopher Sanchez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prop Bet
The Diamondbacks are second in the Majors in OPS (.849) over the past 14 days and now they get to face a struggling Landon Knack, who has a 5.89 ERA. Not only will Knack struggle to put together a full start, I also don't expect him to rack up many strikeouts while he's still in the game. The Diamondbacks have struck out on just 17.5% of their plate appearances over the past two weeks, the lowest mark amongst all teams in that time frame.
We're going to fade Knack tonight.
Pick: Landon Knack UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)
