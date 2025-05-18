Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paul Skenes, Aaron Judge, Michael King)
Looking to wager on some player props for a loaded day in Major League Baseball on Sunday?
There are a ton of great matchups on this rivalry weekend, including a New York Yankees-New York Mets clash on Sunday Night Baseball where superstar Aaron Judge could be in line for a big game.
Judge is off to an other-worldly start in 2025, and he has a great matchup against lefty David Peterson.
In addition to Judge, there are a pair of pitchers to consider in the strikeout market – one of my favorite prop markets – although Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes may be a fade candidate against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the props to bet for Sunday’s MLB action.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, May 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Michael King OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)
- Paul Skenes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-130)
Michael King OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)
So far this season, Michael King has five starts with seven or more strikeouts, punching out 56 batters in 50.1 innings of work.
While those aren’t dominant strikeout numbers, I do love the matchup for King on Sunday. He’s taking on a Seattle offense that ranks 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.91) this season.
King’s advanced numbers are great, as he ranks in the 80th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 71st percentile in whiff percentage. He should be able to set down seven or more Mariners on Sunday afternoon.
Paul Skenes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)
As great as Skenes is, he has struggled in the strikeouts department in 2025, punching out six or fewer batters in six of his nine outings.
Now, he has a tough matchup against a Philadelphia team that is 11th in MLB in K’s per game, averaging just 7.91 per night.
That will make it tough on the Pirates righty, especially since he has seen his K numbers fall off this month. Skenes has just 14 strikeouts in three May starts, failing to clear this line in all three outings.
According to Statcast, he ranks in just the 67th percentile in strikeout percentage and 59th percentile in whiff percentage. For comparison, he ranked in the 95th and 75th percentile in those respective rankings in 2024.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-130)
This season, Judge is hitting an insane .402 with a .488 on-base percentage and a 1.241 OPS.
The Yankees star leads all of baseball in hits (70), WAR (3.7), batting average (.402), on-base percentage (.488), slugging percentage (.753), OPS (1.241), OPS+ (247) and leads the American League in runs scored, home runs and runs batted in.
It’s one of the best starts to a season ever, and Judge has been a multi-hit machine in 2025. Plus, he has a whopping 29 extra-base hits.
That sets up well against Peterson, who has given up 44 hits in 44.1 innings pitched for the Mets this season.
Judge has also crushed left-handed pitching, posting a slash line of .480/.606/1.280 (yes, you read that right) against them. His OPS against lefties is 1.886.
He’s a must-bet nearly every night in this prop as long as he keeps hitting over .400.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
