Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paul Skenes, Mookie Betts on Tuesday)
Some intriguing young pitchers are on the mound on Tuesday night in Major League Baseball, including Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes.
Skenes is making his fourth start this season against the Chicago Cubs and 18th start overall. I have a prop bet for him, as well as another young pitcher, on Tuesday.
Plus, there is a hitter out West that is in a favorable matchup against a young starter making his first appearance in the big leagues since June 1.
Let’s dive into the best prop bets for Tuesday night’s action.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Tuesday, Sept. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jeffrey Springs UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)
- Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
- Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)
Jeffrey Springs UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)
Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs has only made a few starts this season since returning from a major arm injury, but he’s been fairly effective, posting a 3.67 ERA across six starts.
Springs has cleared 5.5 strikeouts in half of those games, but he faces a tough matchup on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, who average just over eight K’s per game and rank eighth in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
The main reason I’m fading Springs here is the fact that he’s pitched five or fewer innings and thrown no more than 87 pitches in any outing this season.
With the Rays outside of the playoff picture, I can’t imagine they risk the lefty’s health by pushing him too much in the final month of the regular season.
Take the UNDER for Springs against the surging Twins on Tuesday.
Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has a terrific matchup on Tuesday against Los Angeles Angeles lefty Reid Detmers.
Before he was sent to the minors on June 1, Detmers had a 6.14 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 12 starts. While he may be better after some time in the minors, I still think Betts – who has been hot – can get to the youngster.
Betts has a hit in eight of his last nine games, picking up multiple bases in five of those matchups.
Don’t be shocked if Betts has a big game against Detmers tonight.
Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)
It’s hard not to love Paul Skenes this season, and I expect him to pick up several strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
In three starts against the Cubs, Skenes has tallied seven, 11 and six strikeouts in four, six and five innings of work.
Even with the Pirates potentially limiting his innings, Skenes has too good of stuff for me to fully fade him. He’s picked up seven or more punchouts in two of his last five starts, landing on six K’s in two others.
He has faced the Cubs a lot, but Chicago also averages 8.53 K’s per game in 2024. Take a shot on Skenes to clear this prop on Tuesday.
