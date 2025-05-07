SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Robbie Ray, Corey Seager, and Max Fried)

Iain MacMillan

The MLB season marches on and the more game are played the more information we have to make educated bets. While betting on sides and totals is difficult, many bettors claim that attacking the prop market is the most profitable thing to do.

In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for Wednesday night.

Top MLB Props Today

Giants vs. Cubs Prop Bet

The Chicago Cubs have been fantastic when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have a strikeout rate of just 17.5% against lefties, the second best mark in the Majors. Tonight, they face a lefty starter in Robbie Ray. He comes into the game having racked up eight strikeouts in three of his last four starts but now that he's facing this Cubs team, expect him to have a down performance in that category.

Pick: Robbie Ray UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-113)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Prop Bet

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers has been fantastic this season. He's batting .286, the best mark since he joined the Rangers in 2022. He has also recorded 2+ hits in nine games already this season and tonight he faces Tanner Houck, who has a WHIP of 1.473 this season while allowing 10.3 hits per nine innings. At almost 2-1 odds, I think this is a great bet on Seager to once again have a multi-hit performance.

Pick: Corey Seager OVER 1.5 Hits (+180)

Padres vs. Yankees Prop Bet

The San Diego Padres have been the best team all season when it comes to plate discipline. They have struck out on just 18.6% of their plate appearances, the best mark in the Majors by 0.4%. Tonight, they take on Max Fried of the Yankees who despite sporting a 1.01 ERA on the season, his strikeout numbers have been down in 2025, striking out just 7.9 batters per nine innings pitched. He has reached 6+ strikeouts just once in his last three starts.

Pick: Max Fried UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-158)

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

