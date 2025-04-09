Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shota Imanaga, Rockies Starter and More)
Looking to bet on some MLB props for the action on Wednesday, April 9?
There are a ton of afternoon matchups today, and I have a starting pitcher in the Chicago Cubs-Texas Rangers series finale that I think is an absolute steal in the prop market.
Plus, there is a Kansas City Royals slugger that has struggled to open this season and could have another rough matchup against a division rival on Wednesday.
Here’s a full breakdown of my three favorite props for April 9.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
- Vinnie Pasquantino UNDER 0.5 Hits (+145)
- Shota Imanaga UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-110)
- Antonio Senzatela OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
Vinnie Pasquantino UNDER 0.5 Hits (+145)
Royals lefty Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting just .189 this season, and now he has to face Minnesota Twins star Joe Ryan who he has not fared well against in his career.
Pasquantino is hitting just .167 (2-for-12) against Ryan in his career, and he’s given up just 10 hits in 10 innings of work in the 2025 campaign.
At plus money, there’s a lot of value in betting the UNDER for Pasquantino’s hits props on Wednesday night.
Shota Imanaga UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-110)
This season, Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga has been lights out, allowing just seven hits across three starts (18.1 innings of work).
This is the second straight season that the Cubs lefty has come out of the gates on fire, and I expect that to continue against a Texas Rangers team that is 18th in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching.
Imanaga has not given up more than four hits in a single start this season.
Antonio Senzatela OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
Now it’s time to a fade a pitcher!
Colorado Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela has given up an insane 19 hits in just 9.2 innings of work this season, yet he’s set at 5.5 hits allowed on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Senzatela somehow has only given up one run (unearned) this season, but there are going to be plenty of baserunners in this game.
In his last full season (2022), Senzatela allowed 133 hits in 92.1 innings of work. He’s a must fade if the Rockies allow him to work into the fifth innings for the third straight outing.
