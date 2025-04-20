Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tarik Skubal, Tyler Glasnow on Sunday)
Looking to wager on some prop bets for the loaded MLB slate on Sunday?
If you’re not sold on a side or total in some games, targeting specific players is always a fun way to bet on baseball – especially if there is a pitcher that has a favorable matchup.
There are three props that I’m considering on Easter Sunday, including one for the final game of the night – Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies. While props aren’t out quite yet for that game, there is a starting pitcher that is a must fade – no matter the number – when it comes to his hits allowed prop.
Let’s break down these plays for Easter Sunday!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, April 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyler Glasnow 6+ Strikeouts (-180)
- Tarik Skubal to Record a Win (+100)
- Antonio Senzatela OVER Hits Allowed (TBA)
Tyler Glasnow 6+ Strikeouts (-180)
Los Angeles Dodgers righty Tyler Glasnow has a tough matchup on Sunday when it comes to strikeouts, as the Texas Rangers are averaging just 7.57 K’s per game.
However, the Rangers’ offense hasn’t been great overall, ranking 24th in the league in OPS. So, Glasnow could be in line for a long outing on Sunday.
This season, Glasnow has picked up eight, two and seven strikeouts in his three starts, although he only threw two innings in the start that he failed to clear this prop.
According to Statcast, Glasnow is the 84th percentile in strikeout percentage this season, and he’s averaging 11.8 K’s per nine innings. Since his third season in MLB, Glasnow has averaged at least 10 K’s per nine innings in each campaign.
If he can work into the sixth inning, the Dodgers starter should be able to reach this prop line on Sunday.
Tarik Skubal to Record a Win (+100)
Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal – the reigning AL Cy Young award winner – has pitched 13 consecutive scoreless innings in his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 2.66.
Now, he takes on a struggling Kansas City Royals team that is 8-14 straight up and in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
Skubal should have no problem dealing with this Kansas City lineup, as it ranks 29th in MLB in OPS and 28th in runs scored. Given Skubal’s recent success after a couple of slow starts, he’s a must bet at even money to pick up his third win of the season.
Skubal has earned the decision in every game he’s started this season.
Antonio Senzatela OVER Hits Allowed (TBA)
Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela is the easiest fade candidate in Major League Baseball right now.
While props aren’t out for the second game of this doubleheader, I’d bet the OVER on Senzatela’s hits allowed prop, since he’s given up 36 hits in 18.1 innings of work across four starts.
Senzatela has allowed at least eight hits in every start, even though he’s only pitched into the sixth inning once in the 2025 season. He’s now up to 5.89 ERA on the season as well.
Senzatela has a career WHIP of 1.47, so it’s becoming the norm that he gets knocked around night in and night out.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.