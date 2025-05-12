Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trea Turner, David Peterson, and Emerson Hancock)
It's a new week which means we have a brand new slate of MLB games to watch and bet on.
If you want to dip your toe into the player prop world, you've come to the right place. There are three players I'm targeting in today's action. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115) via DraftKings
- David Peterson OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-118) via BetMGM
- Emerson Hancock OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-170) via DraftKings
Cardinals vs. Phillies Prop Bet
Trea Turner has been significantly better this season, both when playing at home and when facing lefties. His batting average improves from .291 against right-handed pitchers to .356 against left-handed pitchers. His average also improves from .262 on the road to .366 at home. Tonight, he and the Phillies will face a lefty on their home field when Matthew Liberatore takes the mound to take on the Cardinals.
Pick: Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Pirates vs. Mets Prop Bet
The Pirates have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. They have the third-highest strikeout rate when facing lefties at 26.3%. Tonight, they'll take on a lefty starter in David Peterson of the Mets, who has reached six strikeouts in two of his last four starts. I'll bet on him to reach six strikeouts again tonight.
Pick: David Peterson OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-118)
Yankees vs. Mariners Prop Bet
The Yankees have shown fantastic plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, the Yankees have the second-highest walk rate at 10.6%. Tonight, they'll face a rookie arm in Emerson Hancock, who has walked two batters in three of his five starts this season. I see no reason why he won't walk at least two batters again tonight.
Pick: Emerson Hancock OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-165)
