Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trea Turner, Garrett Crochet, and JP Sears)
A loaded slate of MLB games including a handful of afternoon matchups are ahead of us this Wednesday, so let's see if I can find a few winners in the prop market to help us get through this Hump Day.
Yesterday, I went 2-1 with my prop bets, cashing on on Ryan Weathers to go under his strikeout total as well as Freddie Freeman to go over his total bases. It's time to see if I can finish in the green for the second straight day.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Garrett Crochet OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140) via DraftKings
- Trea Turner OVER 0.5 RBIs (+110) via FanDuel
- JP Sears OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+115) via BetMGM
Mets vs. Red Sox Prop Bet
Garrett Crochet has posted a solid 2.00 ERA on the season, but he's had some issues with his command at times, walking an average of 3.0 batters per nine innings. He has walked 2+ batters in seven of his 10 starts this season and now he has to face a Mets team that has done a great job of drawing walks in 2025. They have walked on 10.3% of their plate appearances over the last 30 days, the second best mark in the Majors in that time frame.
Let's bet on Crochet to once again walk at least two batters tonight.
Pick: Garrett Crochet OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140)
Phillies vs. Rockies Prop Bet
Trea Turner has been far more affective against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average improves from .288 against righties to .345 against lefties, which is the 16th best batting average against lefties in the Majors this season amongst all batters who have 40+ plate appearances against them. Tonight, he and the Phillies will face a lefty starter in Carson Palmquist, who allowed five earned runs in his first start this season.
I love that we can get plus-money on Turner to record at least one RBI against a lefty started at a hitter-friendly ball park.
Pick: Trea Turner OVER 0.5 RBIs (+110)
Angels vs. Athletics Prop Bet
The Los Angeles Angels have been horrific against lefties this season, especially over the past month. In the past 30 days, they have struck out on 29.9% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, the highest rate in the Majors by 3%. Tonight, they'll face another lefty in JP Sears.
Sears has already reached 5+ strikeouts in four separate starts this season and now he has the most favorable matchup he'll have all season to reach this number. I'm surprised we can bet this prop at plus-money tonight.
Pick: JP Sears OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+115)
