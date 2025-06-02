Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyler Anderson, Byron Buxton, and Jonathan Cannon)
We have a short slate of MLB games set to take place this Monday, but still plenty of opportunities for us bettors to take advantage of.
If you want to dip your toe in the waters of the player prop market, you've come to the right place. I have three props I'm targeting, including Byron Buxton's bat to stay hot. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Tyler Anderson 3+ Walks Allowed (+150) via DraftKings
- Jonathan Cannon OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+112) via FanDuel
- Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110) via DraftKings
Angels vs. Red Sox Prop Bet
The Boston Red Sox have done a great job drawing walks against left-handed arms this season. They have a walk rate of 10.4% against lefties this season, the fourth-best mark in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Tyler Anderson, who has walked 3+ batters in three separate starts already this season. I love the +150 odds on him allowing 3+ walks again tonight against this Red Sox lineup.
Pick: Tyler Anderson 3+ Walks Allowed (+150)
Tigers vs. White Sox Prop Bet
The Detroit Tigers have had a huge issue when it comes to striking out lately. Over the past 14 days, the Tigers have struck out on 27.7% of their plate appearances, the most in Major League Baseball. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Jonathan Cannon to record 5+ strikeouts against them tonight. He's gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last six starts.
Pick: Jonathan Cannon OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+112)
Twins vs. Athletics Prop Bet
Byron Buxton has had two great starts since returning to the Twins lineup off an injury. He recorded two hits in each of the two starts and is now batting .314 on the season. Tonight, he and the Twins will take on Luis Severino of the Athletics, who has given up 4+ hits in nine of his 12 starts this season. Let's bet on Buxton's bat to stay hot tonight.
Pick: Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
