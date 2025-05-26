SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Heaney, and Jack Kochanowicz)

Iain MacMillan

Bet on Xander Bogaerts to have a big game for the Padres.
Nothing goes together quite like Memorial Day and baseball, so let's place a few bets and enjoy the holiday.

If you want to dip your toe into the player props market, you've come to the right place. I have three prop bets I'm locked in on for today's slate of action. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet

No team strikes out less against lefties this season than the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have struck out on just 16.2% of plate appearances against them, which is 2.1% lower than any other team in the majors. Today, they'll face Andrew Heaney of the Pirates, who isn't exactly known for being a strikeout machine. In fact, he has struck out 4+ batters just once in his last five starts. Despite the total being set at just 3.5 for this game, I'll take the UNDER on this prop all day.

Pick: Andrew Heaney UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Marlins vs. Padres Prop Bet

Xander Bogaerts has been far more successful against left-handed pitchers this season, with his batting average improving from .216 against righties to .271 against lefties. Today, he and the Padres will face a left-handed starter in Ryan Weathers. Let's take a shot at +140 odds for Bogaerts to record at least two total bases in tonight's National League matchup.

Pick: Xander Bogaerts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+140)

Yankees vs. Angels Prop Bet

The New York Yankees have the highest walk rate in Major League Baseball, drawing a walk on 10.4% of their plate appearances. Tonight, they get to face a starting pitcher in Jack Kochanowicz, who has had significant issues with his control of late. He has allowed 4.5 walks per nine innings pitched, including walking 4+ batters in four of his last five starts. This seems like a match made in heaven for the OVER on his walk total tonight.

Pick: Jack Kochanowicz OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+132)

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

