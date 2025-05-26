Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Heaney, and Jack Kochanowicz)
Nothing goes together quite like Memorial Day and baseball, so let's place a few bets and enjoy the holiday.
If you want to dip your toe into the player props market, you've come to the right place. I have three prop bets I'm locked in on for today's slate of action. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Andrew Heaney UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-110) via DraftKings
- Xander Bogaerts OVER 1.5 Total bases (+140) via FanDuel
- Jack Kochanowicz OVER 2.5 Walks (+126) via Caesars
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet
No team strikes out less against lefties this season than the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have struck out on just 16.2% of plate appearances against them, which is 2.1% lower than any other team in the majors. Today, they'll face Andrew Heaney of the Pirates, who isn't exactly known for being a strikeout machine. In fact, he has struck out 4+ batters just once in his last five starts. Despite the total being set at just 3.5 for this game, I'll take the UNDER on this prop all day.
Pick: Andrew Heaney UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Marlins vs. Padres Prop Bet
Xander Bogaerts has been far more successful against left-handed pitchers this season, with his batting average improving from .216 against righties to .271 against lefties. Today, he and the Padres will face a left-handed starter in Ryan Weathers. Let's take a shot at +140 odds for Bogaerts to record at least two total bases in tonight's National League matchup.
Pick: Xander Bogaerts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+140)
Yankees vs. Angels Prop Bet
The New York Yankees have the highest walk rate in Major League Baseball, drawing a walk on 10.4% of their plate appearances. Tonight, they get to face a starting pitcher in Jack Kochanowicz, who has had significant issues with his control of late. He has allowed 4.5 walks per nine innings pitched, including walking 4+ batters in four of his last five starts. This seems like a match made in heaven for the OVER on his walk total tonight.
Pick: Jack Kochanowicz OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+132)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
