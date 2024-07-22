Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Randy Arozarena, Bryan De La Cruz, Yordan Alvarez)
Monday’s slate is full, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action. Be sure to read all out best bets here at Sports Illustrated.
Here are my favorite player props in plus-money today. All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Monday, July 22
Randy Arozarena over 1.5 total bases (+120)
Carlos Rodon has really struggled mightily of late, posting an ERA of 7.20 since June 1 for the New York Yankees.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has also struggled this season, but he has been red hot since the All Star Break.
Arozarena hit .462 with two doubles and three homers just this weekend vs. the Yankees. He’s also hit lefties better than righties all year (.247 vs. .201) and he’s been better in day games and away games this year, too.
I’ll take a shot on the value today.
Bryan De La Cruz over 1.5 total bases (+130)
Bryan De La Cruz has been sluggish coming out of the All Star Break with just one hit so far, but I am looking for that to change tonight vs. the New York Mets at home.
De La Cruz has hit lefties better than righties this season, and Mets lefty David Peterson is due for regression. Despite an ERA of 3.09, Peterson’s expected batting average is in the bottom 6% of the league, and according to Statcast, his xERA is 5.09.
De La Cruz is tied for the seventh-most extra base hits vs. Southpaws this season (14), with four homers and two doubles, while also batting .270 vs. lefties (as opposed to just .220 vs right-handed pitching). He’s better at home, too, so I’ll grab the value tonight.
Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (+105)
Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle yesterday in Seattle, and you can expect him to remain hot tonight in Oakland.
Lefty Hogan Harris is starting for the Oakland A’s. According to Statcast his xSLG is in the bottom 7% of the league, and his xERA is 5.79.
That means we should see another solid game from Alvarez who is hitting lefties even better than righties this year.
Alvarez is slashing .353/.580/.990 vs. southpaws this season with 15 extra-base hits. He’s also hit .455 in the three games since the All-Star Break, and the Astros are on a mission to regain control of the AL West.
I’ll bet on Alvarez tallying a few more bases tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
