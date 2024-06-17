Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Sonny Gray, Marcus Semien Amongst Top Targets)
Monday brings a shorter slate in Major League Baseball with just nine games, but that’s not going to stop yours truly from finding some player props to consider.
One of the props I’m looking at is something that I’ve bet and written about often in this column – San Francisco Giants starter Jordan Hicks’ outs recorded prop.
Usually, I focus strictly on pitcher props, but there is a hitter that I believe has a favorable matchup as well on Monday.
Let’s kick the week off with some winners!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, June 17
- Jordan Hicks UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-155)
- Sonny Gray UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
- Marcus Semien OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jordan Hicks UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-155)
Jordan Hicks has not pitched poorly in the 2024 season – his first as a true starter – postinga 4-3 record and 3.01 ERA in 14 outings.
However, since the start of May, Hicks has pitched five innings or less in seven of eight starts, only throwing 5.1 innings in the one start where he cleared this prop.
The righty has only thrown over 100 pitches one time all season (the game he pitched 5.1 against the New York Yankees), and the Giants have seen him fail to get through five innings in each of his last two starts.
Overall, the UNDER has hit on this number in 10 of Hicks’ 14 starts, and I’m not going to shy away from betting that again on the road against the Chicago Cubs.
Hicks has also struggled a bit over his last three starts, giving up 18 hits and 10 runs in 13.2 innings (5.93 ERA) in those games.
Sonny Gray UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray has a 3.01 ERA and 2.55 Fielding Independent Pitching coming into Monday’s start against the Miami Marlins and their struggling offense.
The Marlins rank dead last on Major League Baseball in OPS this season, and they’re just 25th in batting average and 22nd in hits recorded.
That sets up Gray in a good spot, as he’s allowed four or fewer hits in four of his last five starts, posting a .153 opponent batting average against across that stretch.
Overall, Gray has a 1.03 WHIP, and he’s not exactly going to throw deep into this game, as the Cardinals have kept him under 90 pitches in seven consecutive starts. I think that bodes well for his chances against a weak offense tonight.
Marcus Semien OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien has dominated left-handed pitching this season, slashing .341/.398/.577 with four homers in 85 at bats.
Now, he gets a shot at New York Mets lefty David Peterson, who comes into Monday’s start with a 4.32 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in three starts.
Peterson has allowed at least five hits in each of his outings, which is a great sign for Semien and the Rangers’ offense.
While the former All-Star hasn’t been automatic when it comes to clearing this prop, he did have a three-hit game on Saturday. In a favorable matchup, I don’t mind taking him at plus money to pick up two more total bases.
