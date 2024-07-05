Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Tanner Bibee, Aaron Judge Are Perfect Targets)
One of the best ways to bet on Major League Baseball is in the prop market, and I have two pitcher props and one hitter prop to consider on Friday, July 5.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball for two months, and he could be in line for a bounce-back game against the rival Boston Red Sox tonight.
Plus, there are two starting pitchers that may be slept on in the betting market on this holiday weekend. Here’s a look at my favorite plays on Friday.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Patrick Corbin OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-110)
- Tanner Bibee to Record a Win (+120)
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Patrick Corbin OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Is Patrick Corbin undervalued against the St. Louis Cardinals?
The Washington Nationals starter has picked up four or more strikeouts in five of his last six starts, including five or more K’s in three straight outings.
He has a favorable matchup in this game, as St. Louis is 18th in the league in strikeouts per game (8.51) this season and ranks 29th in batting average against lefties (.217).
Corbin has been knocked around in the last few seasons, but he has cleared this prop in 10 of his 17 outings in 2024. Don’t sleep on him against an offense that stinks against lefties.
Tanner Bibee to Record a Win (+120)
The Cleveland Guardians have been money in Tanner Bibee’s 17 outings this season, going 14-3 straight up, and the righty has a 7-2 record himself.
Bibee has earned the win in each of his last three outings, and I think he’s in a prime spot to pick one up on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are likely going with a bullpen game, and that’s been an issue for them this season since the rank in the bottom 10 in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.38) in 2024.
Bibee has worked at least five innings in nine straight outings, something he has to do to be eligible to earn a win on Friday. With Cleveland playing elite baseball at home (28-10 in 2024), Bibee is worth a shot at plus money in this prop.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
I’m getting back on the Aaron Judge bandwagon even though he’s gone back-to-back games without a hit for the New York Yankees.
Judge is hitting .314 on the season, and prior to the two hitless games he had cleared this prop in six of his previous seven contests.
The Yankees star and former MVP leads the AL in home runs and also has tallied 23 doubles, making it much easier for him to clear this prop than most players. He simply needs one extra base hit to get there, and 56 of Judge’s 98 hits this season have been for multiple bags.
I’ll take him to bounce back in a huge game against the Boston Red Sox.
