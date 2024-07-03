Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Yusei Kikuchi and Trevor Rogers Props)
Let’s have some run today with a couple of plus-money pitching props!
We are betting on two home pitchers to allow at least three runs before they exit today.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
Yusei Kikuchi OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+110) at DraftKings
The Houst Astros bats have been hot lately, averaging 5.37 runs per game since June 1. They hit lefties well, too.
Their .266 average vs. southpaws ranks fifth in MLB, and their .457 SLG ranks sixth.
On average, the Astros have scored 2.70 runs this season in the first five innings of games. Across the last three, that number is even higher at 3.33 runs per first five.
On the other side, Kikuchi has been struggling lately. He allowed four or more runs in each of his last three starts. With Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez both hitting lefties better than righties this year, I’ll grab the plus money here for the Astros to put up a three-spot before Kikuchi exits.
Trevor Rogers OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+105) at DraftKings
The Boston Red Sox have also been hot since June 1, scoring 5.32 runs per game -- just behind the Astros.
They also see lefties well with a .337 OBP (fourth in MLB). Per first five, the Red Sox are averaging 2.7 runs this season, and they have averaged 3.0 runs per first five innings across their last three games.
The Red Sox are also averaging 5.07 runs per road game - the fifth most in MLB. Lefty Trevor Rodgers has an xERA of 5.17 according to Statcast and a higher ERA when at home this year. That’s enough to have me interested in plus-money.
