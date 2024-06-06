Best NBA Betting Odds and Trends for Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 1
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is upon us, and there's plenty to get to know before placing your wagers.
Before you place any bets on Game 1, here's a look at the latest odds and some trends to know for Thursday night's series opener.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total for NBA Finals Game 1
Spread
- Mavericks +6.5 (-110)
- Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +190
- Celtics: -230
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Best Trends for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals
Boston Celtics as Home Favorites
There are several key trends to know ahead of Game 1, starting with Boston's record as a home favorite. The C's are 26-21-2 against the spread as home favorites this season, winning those games by an average margin of 14.4 points per game.
Boston also has the best against the spread record in the first half of games this season (63-32-1).
Dallas Mavericks on the Road
The Mavericks are an NBA-best 34-16 against the spread on the road, but we can break that down even further.
As a road underdog, Dallas is 14-11 against the spread, which isn't as great, but it thrived as a road favorite, going 20-5 ATS. Unfortunately, the Mavs are road dogs in Game 1.
Game 1 Favorites Dominate Since 2005
Since 2005 Game 1 favorites are an insane 16-3 against the spread, and going back the past 30 years, they are 21-9 against the spread.
Boston is favored by 6.5 points in Game 1, and it has covered in two of the three opening games of its playoff series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
