Best NBA Betting Odds and Trends for Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 5

Breaking down the latest odds and trends to know for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.
Could the NBA Finals come to an end on Monday night?

The Dallas Mavericks extended the series on Friday night with a 38-point win, but they now have to go back to Boston with their backs against the wall down 3-1 in the series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, but the Mavs could at least get things back to Dallas with a win.

Boston has won five straight home games in the playoffs, and oddsmakers have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown heavily favored in Game 5 to close this series out.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total for Game 5

Spread

  • Mavericks +6.5 (-108)
  • Celtics -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Mavericks: +205
  • Celtics: -250

Total

  • 209.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Best Trends for Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals

Boston Celtics as Home Favorites

Boston is 27-21-3 against the spread as a home favorite this season, winning those games by an average margin of over 14 points per game.

Boston has not lost a home game since Game 2 of the second round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Teams After Losing an NBA Finals Game by 30

There’s a very interesting trend for the Celtics in this game that favors them after a blowout loss. 

Teams that have lost by 30 or more points in the NBA Finals since 2005 are 4-0 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in the following game.

Dallas Mavericks as Road Underdogs

Dallas is 14-12-1 against the spread as a road dog this season, but it struggled to keep things close in Boston earlier in this series.

This is the third straight time Dallas is a 6.5-point underdog or more in Boston in this series.

Teams That Trail 3-0

The Mavericks are the 157th team to trail a seven-game playoff series 3-0. The previous 156 teams are 0-156 when it comes to winning the series, so Dallas would need to make history to end up winning this series.

Still, it could force a Game 6 in Dallas with a win on Monday.

