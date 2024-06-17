Best NBA Betting Odds and Trends for Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 5
Could the NBA Finals come to an end on Monday night?
The Dallas Mavericks extended the series on Friday night with a 38-point win, but they now have to go back to Boston with their backs against the wall down 3-1 in the series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, but the Mavs could at least get things back to Dallas with a win.
Boston has won five straight home games in the playoffs, and oddsmakers have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown heavily favored in Game 5 to close this series out.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total for Game 5
Spread
- Mavericks +6.5 (-108)
- Celtics -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +205
- Celtics: -250
Total
- 209.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best Trends for Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals
Boston Celtics as Home Favorites
Boston is 27-21-3 against the spread as a home favorite this season, winning those games by an average margin of over 14 points per game.
Boston has not lost a home game since Game 2 of the second round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Teams After Losing an NBA Finals Game by 30
There’s a very interesting trend for the Celtics in this game that favors them after a blowout loss.
Teams that have lost by 30 or more points in the NBA Finals since 2005 are 4-0 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in the following game.
Dallas Mavericks as Road Underdogs
Dallas is 14-12-1 against the spread as a road dog this season, but it struggled to keep things close in Boston earlier in this series.
This is the third straight time Dallas is a 6.5-point underdog or more in Boston in this series.
Teams That Trail 3-0
The Mavericks are the 157th team to trail a seven-game playoff series 3-0. The previous 156 teams are 0-156 when it comes to winning the series, so Dallas would need to make history to end up winning this series.
Still, it could force a Game 6 in Dallas with a win on Monday.
