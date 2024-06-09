Best NBA Betting Odds and Trends for Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 2
The Boston Celtics made a statement in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, winning by 18 points, and they find themselves favored once again in Game 2.
Can Dallas make a run to even the series on Sunday night?
I shared my best bets for Game 2 here -- and we went 2-1 in those picks in Game 1 -- so let's keep the momentum rolling.
If you're thinking of betting on Game 2, here are some important trends to know, as well as the latest odds, for Sunday night's contest.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total for NBA Finals Game 2
Spread
- Mavericks +7 (-110)
- Celtics -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +225
- Celtics: -278
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread for Game 2 has moved half a point from where it closed at DraftKings in Game 1 (from 6.5 to 7), but Dallas remains the underdog after losing badly on Thursday.
Despite the Mavs' loss, bettors are still backing the team pretty heavily. According to BetMGM's John Ewing, 78 percent of the money is on Dallas to cover the spread in Game 2.
The Celtics have gone 1-2 straight up in Game 2s this postseason, losing to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, they are 13-2 straight up overall this postseason.
Here's a look at the best trends to know ahead of Game 2:
Best Trends for Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals
Boston Celtics as Home Favorites
After winning and covering the spread in Game 1, Boston is now 27-21-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season, winning those games by an average margin of 14.5 points per game.
The C's have struggled in Game 2s at home in these playoffs, but they have won eight straight playoff games entering Sunday's matchup.
Boston Celtics Dominate in First Halves
Boston is the best team in the NBA in the first half this season, going 64-32-1 against the spread after covering easily in Game 1.
The Celtics opened up the biggest first quarter lead in a Game 1 in NBA Finals history (17 points) on Thursday night. Don't be shocked if they start fast again, as it's been their calling card all season long.
Dallas Mavericks on the Road
The Mavericks failed to cover the spread in Game 1, dropping them to 14-12 against the spread as a road underdog. The Mavs are solid on the road overall (34-17 against the spread), but it appears they prefer to be in a setting where they're favored more than as an underdog.
Kyrie Irving Against the Celtics
Kyrie Irving struggled mightily in Game 1, shooting 6-for-19 from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc on his way to just 12 points for Dallas.
The Game 1 loss was Irving's 11th straight against his former team. Can he help turn the narrative around on Sunday?
