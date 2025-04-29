Best NBA Playoff Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic)
Not one, not two but three playoff series could come to an end on Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference.
So, prop bettors may want to take advantage of these matchups before things change and we have to handicap new defenses and schemes facing off.
The New York Knicks (up 3-1 on the Detroit Pistons), Boston Celtics (up 3-1 on the Orlando Magic) and Indiana Pacers (up 3-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks) are all favored in their Game 5 contests with a chance to close out the series at home.
Out West, things are a bit different.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are locked into a 2-2 series, and three of the four games in that matchup have been absolute barnburners. So, what can we expect in Game 5?
I have several props that I’m considering, including a pick for Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging the second-most points per game of anyone in the playoffs to date.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 29
- Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
- Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
This postseason, Paolo Banchero has been virtually unstoppable for Orlando, and the Celtics haven’t had much of an answer for him with Jrue Holiday dealing with a hamstring injury.
Banchero has 29 or more points in every game in this series, and he’s ironically cleared this prop with 31 or more points in every Orlando loss.
Banchero has scored efficiently from the field – 48.0 percent – and he’s taking a ton of shots. Over four games, the All-Star forward has attempted 109 shots (at least 25 in every game) and 34 free throws.
With that usage, he’s a must bet in a win-to-go-home Game 5 for Orlando.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – at SI Betting why Nikola Jokic is a great prop target in Game 5:
Nikola Jokic’s playoff numbers are downright insane. He’s averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game heading into Game 5 against the Clippers.
Overall, Jokic has 10 or more assists in three of the four games in this series, finishing with eight dimes in Game 4. He’s averaging a whopping 19.5 potential assists per game in this series.
So, I have no problem backing Jokic, who averaged double-digit assists per game in the regular season, to clear 9.5 dimes in Game 5. If the Clippers blitz/double him like they did in Games 3 and 4, he’s going to be forced to find his teammates to create offense.
Not only is Jokic willing to do that, but he had 22 assists in the two games in Denver in this series. I love him at even money in this prop on Tuesday.
Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
This postseason, only Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging more points per game than Jalen Brunson.
Brunson is shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc while putting up 33.3 points per night.
The Knicks star has taken at least 20 shots in each game in the playoffs, including 27 in Games 1 and 2 and 26 in Game 4. He’s also been elite late in games, scoring 53 fourth-quarter points while shooting 20-for-32 from the field. Pretty insane.
The NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year should be in line for another massive workload against a Pistons defense that hasn’t been able to contain him in this series. Brunson has scored 30-plus points in every game.
Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
With Damian Lillard out for the season with a torn Achilles, Bobby Portis may be the No. 2 option in this Bucks offense behind Giannis.
During the regular season, Portis averaged 13.9 points per game, and he’s cleared 13.5 points in two of the four games in this series. Plus, Portis finished the regular season strong, putting up 14-plus points in each of the three games he appeared in following his 25-game suspension.
BP has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of his last three games, and his usage should rise with Dame out. He’s worth a shot with the Bucks needing a win to keep their season alive.
