Best NBA Playoff Prop Bets Today (Target Anthony Edwards, LeBron, Jalen Green in Game 5)
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards are all in action for some crucial Game 5 matchups in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday night, so why don’t we take some player props for them?
Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a chance to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs in Game 5 after taking two straight games in Golden State.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers’ backs are against the wall in Game 5, as they trail the Minnesota Timberwolves three games to one after Edwards dropped 43 points in a comeback win in Game 4 for the Wolves.
While I’m not betting on all four of these superstars, I still think two are worth a look in these Game 5 matchups. Plus, there are plenty of other players to target in the prop market as well!
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best props for April 30.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 30
- Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Assists (+110)
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
- Jalen Green UNDER 17.5 Points (-125)
- LeBron James OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Assists (+110)
In Game 4, the Lakers decided to send a bunch of double teams at Anthony Edwards – something he’s seen in this series – and the Wolves star was able to handle it pretty well, dishing out six assists while turning the ball over just one time.
Edwards has six or more dimes in three games in this series, including two games where he picked up nine dimes.
Even though Mike Conley is starting at the point, the Wolves have played basically all of their crunch time minutes with the ball in Edwards’ hands initiating the offense. In fact, Donte DiVincenzo has been the other guard in closing lineups for the Wolves.
At plus money, this prop is worth a look in Game 5 for one of the NBA’s brightest rising stars.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
After hitting 3-of-8 shots from beyond the arc in Game 1 against Houston, Brandin Podziemski went in a little bit of a slump, hitting just 1-of-8 shots from deep in Games 3 and 4.
He then rebounded nicely in Game 4, helping propel the Warriors to a win by scoring 26 points and knocking down six of his 11 shots from 3-point range.
The Rockets have to pick and choose who they are willing to guard from deep, and with Buddy Hield entering the starting lineup in Game 4, the Warriors made the Rockets choose Podz as the man to leave early in the game.
He made Houston pay, and I expect him to get a decent number of looks in Game 5 as well. In the three games that he’s been able to play heavy minutes (Podziemski missed a lot of Game 2 with an illness), he’s taken at least six shots from deep.
For a player that shot 37.2 percent from 3 in the regular season, this line feels like a pretty good value in Game 5.
Jalen Green UNDER 17.5 Points (-125)
I just can’t get behind Houston guard Jalen Green to have a big game in Game 5.
So far in this series, Green has shot the ball terribly outside of Game 2, and he’s found himself on the bench in certain crunch-time lineups as a result.
Here’s a look at his games in this series:
- Game 1: 7 points (3-of-15 FG, 0-for-4 3P)
- Game 2: 38 points (13-of-25 FG, 8-for-18 3P)
- Game 3: 9 points (4-of-11 FG, 1-for-5 3P)
- Game 4: 8 points (3-of-8 FG, 1-for-5 3P)
The most concerning sign is Green played less than 25 minutes in Game 4. Ime Udoka appears to be losing some confidence in him, and it’s hard to blame him. I can’t trust Green to push nearly 20 points since he’s failed to crack double digits in three of four games in this series.
LeBron James OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
James has done it all for the Lakers in this series, even if he’s no longer the primary scoring option in the offense.
The four-time NBA champion has at least 10 rebounds in each of his last three games, and he’s averaging 15.5 rebounds chances per game.
With the Lakers insisting on playing small lineups – and playing the 40-year-old James big minutes – LeBron is forced to hit the glass to help L.A. end possessions. He also has at least three offensive boards in each of his last three games.
I’m buying LeBron to do whatever it takes for the Lakers in a win-or-go-home game.
