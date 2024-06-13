Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs. Celtics in NBA Finals Game 4
The Celtics are on the brink of an NBA record 18th NBA Championship in organization history, can the team close it out in Dallas?
While you can check out our full game betting preview here, this is going to focus on player props for the likes of stars Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic as well as P.J. Washington.
Here's our three favorite player props for Game 4.
Best NBA Player Props for Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4
- Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists
- P.J. Washington OVER 13.5 Points
- Luka Doncic UNDER 8.5 Assists
Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists
Tatum has dished out five assists in a pair of games as well as 12 in Game 2. However, the potential assists are quite high for the team's primary ball handler, dishing out nearly 12 per game through this series, up from his regular season average of less than nine.
The Celtics are shooting worse than 34% from beyond the arc this series, so despite the 3-0 series lead, the team isn't humming on offense. Tatum has been helping open up plenty of good looks, but Boston hasn't converted just yet.
I'm going to back the numbers that suggest Tatum should be dishing out closer to seven assists rather than just five.
P.J. Washington OVER 13.5 Points
Washington had his lowest usage game of the series, staying under this point total, but I believe in the potential closeout game we see him continue to play a role.
The Mavericks' forward is one of the few players on the team outside of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving who can create his shot and convert at a decent level, scoring 14, 17, and 13 points in this series with 13 coming in Game 3. To that point, Washington only had nine shots, his lowest output.
This is right around his average for the series, but with his minutes insulated in the high 30s (he is averaging over 38 minutes per game this series), I like Washington to put up a decent showing.
Luka Doncic UNDER 8.5 Assists
The Celtics defense has been playing at an insanely high level, holding the Mavericks under 100 points in all three games.
What's notable is how the Celtics are defending the Mavs and Doncic, letting him create his buckets (typically inside the arc), and limiting his assists.
Doncic had 11 assists in Game 2 but also had a Game 1 output of one and a Game 3 output of six. Overall, he is averaging fewer than 10 potential assists this series and I'm not sure there is a fix for the Mavs offense that is over-reliant on Doncic to score and short of players that can convert at a high level.
There is too thin of a margin for Doncic to get over this mark given his series long potential assists.
I'll go under for a third time in four games.
