Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for De’Aaron Fox, Desmond Bane, John Collins)
Thursday’s NBA action features a shorter slate of games, as just eight teams will take the floor before a loaded NBA Cup slate on Friday.
Here’s a quick look at the matchups for Nov. 20:
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
- Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
There are a ton of players injured that would have been in action on Thursday, as Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant are all out, and more players could be joining them.
That could make it tough to find some player props to bet on, but it also opens up some opportunities for other players to step up.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite props for Thursday night’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20
John Collins UNDER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-122)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love fading Collins on Thursday:
Clippers forward John Collins enters Thursday night’s action averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s been thrust into the starting lineup with Kawhi Leonard out, averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game (five games).
This season, Collins has cleared 20.5 points and rebounds just four times in 14 games, and he’s failed to do it in any of his starts. Now, he has to face an Orlando team that ranks in the top 10 in the league in rebounding percentage this season.
I think this line is super mispriced, as Collins is averaging just 16.7 points and rebounds per game for the season and 14.0 as a starter.
Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Assists (-126)
Magic guard Desmond Bane is averaging 4.5 assists per game this season, but he’s cleared this total in eight of his 15 games overall.
With Paolo Banchero (groin) out on Thursday, Bane should have a bigger playmaking role for the Magic. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 5.1 assists per game in the month of November, and he’s pushed his season average to 7.4 potential assists per game.
Those aren’t massive numbers, but I do think he’s worth a look against a Clippers team that is just 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 25.5 Points (-113)
The Spurs are down Wembanyama, Castle and Dylan Harper on Thursday, putting De’Aaron Fox in a 1A role – and then some – on offense.
Fox is averaging 22.7 points per game this season, but he’s scored 24, 28 and 26 points in his last three games, attempting 22, 20 and 20 shots in those contests.
I expect a similar workload for Fox against the Atlanta Hawks, although he’ll have a tough matchup against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Dyson Daniels. Still, the Hawks are allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
Given the workload and the recent shooting from Fox (he’s 11-for-24 from 3 in his last three games), I think he’s worth a shot to clear this number on Thursday night.
