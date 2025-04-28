Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Steph Curry and Alperen Sengun)
Monday’s NBA playoff action features two Game 4s, although one has a little higher stakes than the other.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have traded games to open this series, with Golden State taking a 2-1 series lead on Saturday night behind a huge game from Steph Curry.
Curry dropped 36 points to lead the Warriors to a win – with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup – and he’s one of my favorite prop targets for Monday’s action.
Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to close out the Miami Heat in four games as road favorites. Can Mitchell have a big game after a 4-for-14 shooting night in Game 3?
Here’s a look at my favorite props for the two games on April 28.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-120)
- Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)
Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points (-120)
Mitchell was held to just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting (in less than 30 minutes) in the blowout win over Miami in Game 3.
However, I’m buying him in Game 4, as he’s been dominant in the playoffs dating back to last season.
Prior to his Game 3 dud, this is how Mitchell had fared in his previous seven postseason appearances:
- 50 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST
- 39 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
- 33 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST
- 29 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST
- 33 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST
- 30 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
- 30 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
If Darius Garland (toe) sits again, Mitchell is going to be in line for a major workload once again.
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-120)
While Curry has been scoring the ball at a high rate all postseason, he’s also been a willing passer, dishing out nine dimes in each of his last two games.
With Butler banged up, Curry is handling an even bigger offensive workload than he usually would, and he’s done a great job setting up teammates out of double teams from Houston. The Rockets are doing everything they can to get the ball out of Steph’s hands, but Golden State was able to take advantage when needed in Game 3.
Overall, Curry is averaging 7.0 assists per game and 12.7 potential assists per game in this series.
Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)
Houston big man Alperen Sengun has been a monster on the glass in this series, averaging 12.0 rebounds per game and picking up 16 and 11 boards in his last two contests.
During the regular season, the All-Star big man averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, so all bettors need is for him to hit around his season average to clear this prop. And, Sengun has dominated the Warriors and their small-ball lineups in the 2024-25 season.
He’s picked up 10+ boards in six of his eight matchups with Golden State this season. Plus, in the series, Sengun is averaging 16.7 rebound chances per game. He’s a must-bet at this price in Game 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.