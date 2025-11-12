Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Austin Reaves, Cade Cunningham and Wemby)
Looking to bet on some player props for the NBA action on Wednesday?
With 12 games in action, there are a ton of stars to target in the prop market, and I’m targeting All-NBA candidates Cade Cunningham, Austin Reaves and Victor Wembanyama as some of my plays for tonight’s action.
There are a ton of great games to dive into, as the New York Knicks take on the Orlando Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers meet later in the night in a rematch of last season’s first round of the playoffs.
While I may not have a prop for every matchup, I have narrowed down some of my favorite picks for today’s column, where we’ve hit nine picks over the last three days!
Here’s a full breakdown of the best props for the NBA action on Nov. 12!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday Nov. 12
Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
With LeBron James out to start the season, Austin Reaves has stepped up in a big way for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game across eight appearances. He's shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3.
While Reaves hasn't shot the 3-ball at a high rate, he is taking a ton of them.
The star guard is averaging 2.9 made 3s on 8.9 attempts per game, taking at least eight shots from beyond the arc in each of his last six games. He's knocked down three or more 3-pointers in four of his eight games this season.
This is actually a favorable matchup for Reaves, as OKC ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game (14.8) and 24th in opponent 3-point percentage (37.3 percent).
If Reaves' volume remains around nine 3-point attempts per night, he's worth a look to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Cade Cunningham 10+ Assists (-150)
Note: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (hip) is questionable for this matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Cunningham is averaging nearly 10 assists per game this season, and he's cleared this prop in seven of his 11 games to open the 2025-26 season.
Since the start of November, Cunningham has 18, eight, 10, 10, 11 and 11 assists in six games, and he's averaging 18.0 potential assists per game for the entire season.
He’s taking on a Chicago team that ranks 21st in the league in opponent assists per game, and the Bulls have slipped to 17th in the league in defensive rating this season. I think Cunningham is a solid target in this market if he's able to play through his hip injury tonight.
Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on Wednesday night on the front end of a back-to-back.
That leaves Jarrett Allen as the lone member of the team’s core four that will be in action against the Miami Heat.
Allen is off to a slow start on the glass, averaging 7.7 boards per game, and he played just 20:53 in an overtime loss to Miami on Monday, grabbing seven rebounds. I expect an expanded role for the one-time All-Star on Wednesday, and this is actually a pretty favorable matchup.
The Heat don’t have Bam Adebayo (toe) in the lineup in this game, and they rank 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game this season. Miami is No. 1 in pace, there usually are a ton of possession on both sides in the team’s games.
That sets up well for Allen, who is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game over his last 20 games with Mobley out of the lineup.
Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-158)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Wembanyama as a rebounder against Golden State:
Victor Wembanyama is off to a great start this season, averaging 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.9 blocks per game.
Wemby leads the NBA in blocks per game and defensive rebounds per game (11.3) heading into Wednesday’s meeting with the Golden State Warriors. After getting blown out on Tuesday by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors are in a tough spot on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
Golden State ranks just 20th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 25th in offensive rebounding percentage, so Wemby should dominate the glass in this matchup.
The Spurs star has at least 11 rebounds in seven of his 10 games this season and is averaging 19.2 rebound chances per game. He should thrive against a Golden State team that allowed 11 boards to Chet Holmgren on Tuesday.
