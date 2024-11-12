Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bradley Beal, Giannis, Dyson Daniels and Joel Embiid)
Looking to wager on some NBA props for the loaded NBA Cup slate on Tuesday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are six different plays that I’m looking at for this slate, including some that I broke down in today’s NBA Best Bets column.
With eight games in action, we can bet on stars like Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Bradley Beal, and more tonight.
Here are my favorite props.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 12
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bradley Beal OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
- Joel Embiid OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
- Josh Green UNDER 5.5 Points (-115)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
- Dyson Daniels OVER 1.5 Steals (-162)
- Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
Bradley Beal OVER 21.5 Points (-105)
Kevin Durant is out with a calf injury for the Phoenix Suns, and Bradley Beal stepped up in a big way in the first game without the star forward.
The Suns guard had 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting, taking a season-high in field goal attempts. Can we expect more of the same on Tuesday?
Beal has a great matchup to repeat his 28-point performance, as Utah is dead last in the NBA in net rating and 24th in defensive rating.
Beal and Booker will be relied on heavily to score the ball without KD, and 21.5 points feel a little low if Beal is going to take close to 20 shots.
Joel Embiid OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
I broke down a play for Joel Embiid in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column – as he may dominate down low against the New York Knicks.
Embiid may end up being on a minutes limit on Tuesday, but let’s not forget that he was averaging about a point per minute during the 2023-24 season before he went down with a knee injury.
So, at 24.5 points on Tuesday, Embiid feels like a massive value, especially given the matchup.
The Knicks rank 21st in the league in defensive rating, and Karl-Anthony Towns has been the single-worst player defending in the restricted area this season.
Embiid may have a field day in the paint against a Knicks team that he averaged 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field during the first round of the playoffs.
The Sixers are going to run offense through Embiid whenever he’s on the floor, and there should be more shots for him with Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) out.
Josh Green UNDER 5.5 Points (-115)
Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green has seen his minutes and role decrease as of late, and he’s taken just two and three shots in his last two games.
There are only three games this season where Green has scored six or more points, and he’s attempted six or fewer shots in every game, giving him very little margin for error.
Against an Orlando team that ranks No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, Green is a prime fade candidate on Tuesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points:
Damian Lillard is out with a concussion on Tuesday, setting the stage for a massive game for Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Toronto Raptors.
Giannis should get all the shots he can handle, and Toronto (30th in defensive rating) is one of the best matchups he could have tonight.
So far this season, Giannis has four games with more than 32.5 points, and he may take a season-high in shot attempts on Tuesday with Dame out. Overall, Giannis is averaging 21.2 shots per game, and he attempted 29 (!!) in a 43-point performance against the Celtics on Sunday.
Toronto has not defended the paint well – 25th in opponent points in the paint per game – and not having Scottie Barnes takes away one player who would potentially match up with Giannis tonight.
Expect the Milwaukee Bucks star to have a massive game in an attempt to get his team on track.
Dyson Daniels OVER 1.5 Steals (-162)
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels may be undervalued in the steals market on Tuesday given his recent play on the defensive end.
Daniels has four, seven, and six steals over his last three games, picking up at least one steal in every game and clearing 1.5 steals in six of his nine games.
Boston is only allowing 7.0 opponent steals per game, but it’s hard to stay away from Daniels at just 1.5 when he’s picked up three or more steals in five games already in the 2024-25 campaign.
Steph Curry OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-142)
One final play from today’s Peter’s Points, as Steph Curry has been stuffing the stat sheet to open this season:
Steph Curry is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season, clearing 9.5 rebounds and assists in four of his seven games.
Since returning from his ankle injury, Curry is 2-for-2 on this prop when he plays more than 30 minutes, and I expect him to have a major workload against Dallas with the Warriors set as three-point favorites.
Prior to last season, Curry had averaged over 10.0 rebounds and assists in 11 straight seasons. He’s a value at this number on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.