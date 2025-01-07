Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Brandon Miller, Russell Westbrook and More)
A loaded seven-game slate in the NBA calls for some player prop action, and Brandon Miller and Russell Westbrook highlight the four picks that I’m considering for tonight’s slate.
Westbrook is a part of arguably the best game of the night, as the Boston Celtics hit the road to take on Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two of the title contenders in the 2024-25 campaign.
In addition to Westbrook, former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has been on a heater heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Plus, there are two more players to consider in the market, including a defensive prop for the NBA’s steals leader.
Let’s break down these picks!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bam Adebayo UNDER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
- Brandon Miller OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
- Russell Westbrook OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Dyson Daniels OVER 2.5 Steals (-125)
Bam Adebayo UNDER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is shooting 3s this season, attempting 2.6 per game, but he’s not hitting them at a high clip.
The three-time All-Star has made just 27.0 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, and prior to a 1-for-5 night on Monday, he had failed to make a single 3 in nine straight games.
The Golden State Warriors are an impressive 3-point defense this season, ranking 10th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and seventh in opponent 3-point percentage. I’m fading Bam after he knocked down one shot from deep against the Sacramento Kings in a double-overtime loss yesterday.
Brandon Miller OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
This is a pretty simple prop for Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller tonight.
The former No. 2 overall pick has over 18.5 points in 13 of his last 15 games, and now he takes on a Phoenix Suns team that is 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating overall and 26th over its last 10 games.
Miller is averaging 21.5 points on 18.4 shots per game, giving him an amazing floor when it comes to this prop. With the Hornets lacking much offense outside of Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges, the Hornets youngster is a must-bet tonight.
Russell Westbrook OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
With Aaron Gordon out for the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook should be in line for a big role against the Boston Celtics after starting each of the team’s last six games.
Over that stretch, Russ has cleared this prop line five times, averaging 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
In what may be a high-scoring game between two top-five offenses, I expect Russ to stuff the stat sheet for the Nuggets.
Dyson Daniels OVER 2.5 Steals (-125)
This is a prime matchup for Atlanta Hawks defensive ace Dyson Daniels, as the Utah Jazz allow the most opponent steals per game (10.3) this season.
Daniels is averaging an NBA-best 3.2 steals per game, picking up three or more in five of his last six games.
With Keyonte George out and the Jazz likely leaning on rookie Isaiah Collier more, it’s hard not to love Daniels on the defensive end tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
