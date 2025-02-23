Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Klay Thompson and More)
Looking to bet on some player props for the loaded NBA slate on Sunday?
There are 10 games to choose from, but I’ve narrowed down four players for my favorite props, including two players that will be on national TV on Sunday.
Here’s a full breakdown of the top plays!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
- Cole Anthony OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
- Klay Thompson OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
- Naz Reid OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
This season, the Atlanta Hawks have been a below-average defensive team, ranking 26th in opponent points per game despite being 15th in the league in defensive rating. The reason? Atlanta plays at a fast pace that leads to a ton of high-scoring games.
So, don’t be shocked if Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has a big game moving the ball tonight. This season, Cunningham has 11, 13, and 14 assists in his three games against Atlanta, which ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Since Cade is averaging 9.3 assists per game (a career-high), I wouldn’t be shocked to see the All-Star hit double-digits on Sunday.
Cole Anthony OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
This season, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has taken on an expanded role when Jalen Suggs doesn’t play, averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 21 games without the star guard.
Suggs has been ruled out tonight, setting Anthony up in a spot to be the lead guard for Orlando.
He’s cleared 14.5 points in 11 of those 21 games, including his last two games where he scored 17 in each contest. Against a weak Washington defense, I’ll buy Anthony as a scorer tonight.
Klay Thompson OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
So far this season, Klay Thompson has enjoyed playing his former team now that he’s a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
In three games against Golden State, Klay has 29, 22, and 17 points, and he’s cleared 13.5 points in three of his last five games overall.
With this game being in Golden State in front of what should be a supportive crowd of the legendary guard, I expect Klay to stay cooking against the Warriors.
Naz Reid OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is one of my favorite prop targets on Sunday night:
Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, and Naz Reid should be in line for a huge game in their place.
Before the All-Star break, Reid had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the Thunder, and he’s picked up over 27.5 points and rebounds in six of nine games since entering the starting lineup with Randle out.
Over that nine-game stretch, Reid is averaging 19.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 15.9 shots per game. He has a terrific floor when it comes to this prop as the primary center for the Wolves on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly