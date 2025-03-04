Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Damian Lillard, Steph Curry and Chris Paul)
The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, and others are all looking to move up in the standings on Tuesday, but I’m not sold on betting on a ton of teams to cover.
So, why not bet on some props?!
Tuesday’s NBA action features a massive nine-game slate, and there are several players to target, including a few that are fighting for playoff position.
I’m eyeing three veteran point guards to head today’s plays, as Damian Lillard could be in line for a big game shooting the ball, while Chris Paul’s scoring has fallen off since the De’Aaron Fox trade.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props that I’m betting for Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Damian Lillard OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-130)
- Chris Paul UNDER 8.5 Points (-125)
Damian Lillard OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This is a great matchup for Bucks guard Damian Lillard, as the Atlanta Hawks rank 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Lillard has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his three games against Atlanta this season, knocking down four shots in their last meeting on Feb. 7.
The All-Star guard is shooting 38.0 percent from deep this season, and he’s cleared this line in five of his last eight games on 10.8 attempts per game. Lillard is shooting 38.4 percent from 3 over that stretch while averaging 4.1 makes per contest.
Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
While Clippers center Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points per game this season, I love this matchup for him against a Phoenix Suns team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 17th in opponent points in the paint per game this season.
Zubac has dominated the Suns this season, scoring 21, 22, and 25 points in his three games against them.
Nick Richards is a defensive upgrade over Jusuf Nurkic for Phoenix, but Zubac had 25 points and 16 boards back on Jan. 27 against this Phoenix squad, despite Richards and Mason Plumlee playing all of the minutes at center.
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-130)
Golden State star Steph Curry has 13 and 10 assists in his last two games, and he’s picked up at least six dimes in five of his last six contests. Overall, Curry is averaging 6.2 assists per game for the season.
This isn’t the best matchup (the Knicks are 12th in opponent assists per game), but Curry has put up 6.6 assists per game since the Jimmy Butler trade. I like him in this market on Tuesday.
Chris Paul UNDER 8.5 Points (-125)
Since the Fox trade, Paul has taken a step back scoring the ball, averaging 7.2 points on 6.3 shots across 12 games for San Antonio.
Over this 12-game stretch, Paul has eight or fewer points in nine of them.
Since CP3 isn’t really a threat to hunt shots, he’s really hard to trust to go OVER this number.
Paul is averaging just 8.9 points per game overall, so the addition of Fox has lowered an already low ceiling as it is.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.