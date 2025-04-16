Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis)
If you want the No. 8 seed in the playoffs – East or West – you need to win on Wednesday night.
It seems simple, but the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and Dallas Mavericks have all had their flaws this season, which is why they are in this play-in tournament field as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds in their respective conferences.
So, if you’re not sold on betting on a side, why not take some player props?
I have two props for each game on Wednesday (one for every team, even!), including picks for Josh Giddey, Bam Adebayo, and DeMar DeRozan. Since both of these games have rather close spreads, betting on a few players may be a little more stress-free on Wednesday night.
Let’s break down why these four players are worth targeting in these play-in matchups.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+225)
- Anthony Davis OVER 4.5 Assists (+114)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 5.5 Assists (+105)
Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+225)
This is an interesting bet for Josh Giddey, as it seems oddsmakers are hinting at him recording a triple-double. Here’s a look at just a few of Giddey’s prop lines in this game:
- Points: 18.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rebounds: 10.5 (Over +114/Under -145)
- Assists: 9.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Rebounds + Assists: 19.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Essentially, oddsmakers think the one spot Giddey may fall short is in the assists department (he’s +105 to get 10 or more), so why not get +225 odds for him to record his eighth triple-double of the season?
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He recorded five of his seven triple-doubles during that stretch, including a 28-16-11 game against Miami in their final meeting of the regular season.
He should play major minutes in this game, and I like the value at +225 since the assists appear to be the market where he’ll be a little shaky when it comes to this prop.
Anthony Davis OVER 4.5 Assists (+114)
I think this plus-money prop for Anthony Davis is a little bit of a steal, as the Mavericks star is averaging 4.7 assists per game over his last six games, clearing this line on four occasions.
If the Kings try to force the ball out of Davis’ hands – and they may, since the Mavs have way fewer options on offense for Dallas without Irving – I wouldn’t be shocked to see the All-Star big man become a willing passer.
AD finished with 10 dimes in his last appearance, and Sacramento gave up 27.0 assists per game to opponents during the regular season. He’s worth a shot at +114 on Wednesday.
Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Adebayo has not had his best offensive season in the NBA, but he is averaging 18.1 points per game overall, including 20.6 points per game in 27 games after the All-Star break.
This is a great matchup for Adebayo, as the Bulls allow the most points in the paint per game in the NBA.
In his three meetings with Chicago, the Heat big man scored 18, 22, and 23 points. He’s going to have a huge role in this game, and his experience in high-leverage playoff situations makes him a safer target than some other players on this Miami roster.
If Chicago pushes the pace in this game and makes it a high-scoring affair, Bam should benefit.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 5.5 Assists (+105)
With Malik Monk banged up, DeRozan has been one of the primary playmakers for the Kings this season, and he’s thrived in the role. In 14 games without Monk, DeRozan is averaging 5.6 assists per game.
He finished March and April averaging 5.8 assists per game over a 24-game stretch.
Dallas is just 18th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and I expect the Kings to rely heavily on DeRozan, LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis in this game. DeRozan has plenty of play-in/playoff experience, and he’s picked up at least six dimes in 50 percent of his games since March 1.
