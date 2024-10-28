Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evane Mobley, Michael Porter Jr. and Victor Wembanyama)
Monday’s NBA action features 11 different games, giving bettors a ton of options to wager in the prop market.
In my NBA Best Bets column earlier on Monday, I broke down several prop plays that I’ll also share here, but those aren’t the only ones to consider.
With key matchups like the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, there are a ton of reasons to get involved in betting Monday’s games.
I have six different props – spanning five of the 11 games – that are worth a look tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
- Dereck Lively II OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Assists (-125)
Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is off to a strong start under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game over his first three matchups.
Mobley has picked up at least 25 points, rebounds, and assists in every game, clearing this prop (26.5) on two occasions.
Now, he gets a matchup against a New York Knicks squad that lacks height down low outside of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jericho Sims in their current rotation.
Mobley had 36 PRA in the opener and 30 PRA in his last game, grabbing 13 rebounds in the process. He is a solid bet to clear this prop in this road matchup.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama takes on the Houston Rockets for the second time in as many games on Monday, and he could be in line for a big scoring night.
On Saturday against Houston, Wemby had 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting (2-for-5 from 3). After scoring just 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting in the Spurs’ season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Wemby thrived against a Houston defense that used Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun to defend him – a much easier duo than Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.
We’ve seen Wemby approach 20 shots in each of his two games, taking an average of seven shots from the free-throw line as well per game. With Devin Vassell still out, this offense is going to run through the second-year center even more than usual.
At just 24.5 points, he’s a solid bet to go OVER against Houston again.
Dereck Lively II OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
Second-year big man Dereck Lively II has picked up 11 rebounds in each of his first two games of the season for the Mavericks, and he has a favorable matchup on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
So far in 2024, the Jazz are allowing 50.5 opponent rebounds per game – the fourth most in the NBA. That bodes well for Lively, who has been in a timeshare with veteran Daniel Gafford at the center spot. However, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the former lottery pick is on track to become one of the more impactful big men in the game.
Through two games, Lively is averaging 19.0 rebound chances per game. We only need him to grab nine to clear this prop on Monday.
Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
Should we buy low on Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo after he averaged just 10.5 points per game through his first two contests?
I employed a similar strategy for Tyrese Maxey on Sunday – taking his points total over – and he responded with 45 in an overtime win. Now, Bam is in a similar spot against the Detroit Pistons.
While I don’t think Adebayo goes for 40, he’s due for some positive shooting regression after a 6-for-17 showing his last time out. The usage is there, which is a good sign for him to go OVER against Detroit.
Over the last four seasons, Bam has averaged at least 18.7 points per game and he dominated the Pistons in the 2023-24 campaign. In four games, Adebayo had 22, 18, 20, and 22 points against Detroit, and he’s scored at least 15 points in every game against them dating back to November 2019, clearing 16.5 points in 10 of 12 meetings.
Detroit is 26th in defensive rating so far this season, making Bam a great bounce-back target tonight.
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. is another buy-low candidate after shooting just 9-for-30 from the field and 3-for-16 from 3-point range over his first two games of the season (both Denver losses).
MPJ is one of the better 3-point shooters in the NBA, and he has seen a ton of usage so far in the 2024-25 season, attempting at least 13 shots in each game while playing 70 total minutes.
Denver needs more scoring behind Nikola Jokic, and MPJ is in a favorable spot to provide that against a Toronto Raptors team that is banged up and ranks 24th in the league in defensive rating so far this season.
The key to this prop may be MPJ’s willingness to hit the glass this season, as he’s already cleared this number once thanks to a big rebounding day. The Nuggets forward has eight and nine boards in his two games in the 2024-25 campaign, so he may have some leeway in the scoring department to clear this prop.
Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Assists (-125)
Veteran point guard Chris Paul is averaging 8.5 assists per game this season, and he picked up nine dimes against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Now, he’s set at 7.5 assists for the third straight game of the season – and I’m gladly going to take the OVER.
The Spurs won’t have backup point guard Tre Jones in this matchup, and CP3 is averaging 17.0 potential assists per game on the season. He should clear this prop – as long as the Spurs don’t fall flat offensively on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.